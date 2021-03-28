Potato growers feeling the heat as foreign frozen fries flood the market

Frank Film looks at the growing fight to support local producers and processors supplying the neighbourhood chippie.

Europe's Covid-19 lockdown is threatening New Zealand's potato-growing industry, as tonnes of hot chips go unfried closed pubs.

Quiet streets and empty bars in the Northern Hemisphere have resulted in an estimated 1.7 million tonne surplus of raw potato material.

“People can’t go out, have a beer and buy some chips,” Potatoes NZ chief executive Chris Claridge told Frank Film.

“That means there’s a big lump of frozen fries that’s got to go somewhere. Our economy’s working, they are sending it here – it is as simple as that.”

Claridge is looking for Government action to protect New Zealand potato farmers from the influx of frozen fries grown and processed in Europe undercutting their locally grown equivalent.

Already, packets of imported frozen fries from Belgium are being sold at nearly half the price of locally produced chipped spuds in New Zealand supermarkets.

Potatoes NZ is urging government action to protect New Zealand potato farmers from the influx of frozen fries grown and processed in Europe undercutting their locally grown equivalent. (File photo)

“It is very difficult for New Zealand farmers to compete with that,” said Ross Hewson, a potato farmer in Canterbury where near 70 per cent of the country’s crop is grown.

“I don’t think anyone has any issue with competing, but when that competition doesn't reflect the full cost of producing the product, then it has to be unfair competition.”

Claridge said Europeans were selling below the cost of production.

“We know what it takes to grow a potato. We know what it takes to process a potato, to turn it into frozen fries and to send it to an international market.”

There is a lot at stake – New Zealand produces around 150,000 tonnes of frozen fries a year. But Europe exports around 400,000 tonnes in just one month.

“They can swamp us in a heartbeat,” Claridge said.

New Zealand produces around 150,000 tonnes of frozen fries a year. (File photo)

Some fast food outlets are standing with local producers. Most of Hewson’s potatoes will be processed into french fries and sold to McDonald’s.

“We'd go through nearly 5000 kilos of potatoes every month in an average-sized restaurant,” McDonald’s restaurateur Murray Traill said. “We’re very proud to be locally owned and operated with local produce from just down the road.”

But the local potato industry, Claridge said, was nervous as consumers opted for the cheaper imported frozen fries from their local supermarket.

“And the cheap deals will only last for the period the imports are happening. Once you destroy the local economy and the local processors, the price will go up.”

Tariffs said it was an emotive subject.

“We in New Zealand have embraced free trade. But free trade doesn't mean no rules. Tariffs are a mechanism to secure and stabilise domestic industries against predation by offshore companies and countries.”

This is not a fight Potatoes NZ is going to back down from.

“This is too important to lose. You can’t come into another country and wipe out its domestic industry,” Claridge said.

Read more from Frank Film at www.frankfilm.co.nz