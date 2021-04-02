Mooted changes to farmland leases labelled 'discriminatory' and 'unreasonable'

In pre-Covid days, about 50,000 people walked through Ben Lomond station to the summit of Ben Lomond, behind Queenstown.

Jess Cocks has a favourite spot on remote Mt Nicholas Station, the 40,000 hectare high country farm she calls home.

It’s called Ripper Spur, and it's home to deer, chamois, robins, tui and fern birds.

“I love the wildlife, and it’s really pretty,” the 11-year-old said during a day off being home-schooled to attend an environment select committee hearing in Queenstown, on Thursday.

Jess and mum Kate were among the high country farmers who shared their opinions on the Crown Pastoral Land Reform Bill. None of them were very flattering.

READ MORE:

* Lack of consultation on Crown Pastoral Land Reform Bill angers farmers

* Glenaray Station tenure review submissions closed

* Tenure review receives $100 million funding, despite it being killed off

* Fate of more than two dozen properties in tenure review uncertain

* Further decline of Mackenzie Basin likely if tenure review continues, Minister told

* Eugenie Sage urged to tuck away tens of millions to buy leases



The bill seeks to end the controversial tenure review process, which divides Crown-owned leasehold stations into freehold and conservation land.

Some descriptions at the hearing included “not fit for purpose”, “discriminatory”, “threatening” and “totally unreasonable”.

Many felt that plans to tighten regulation around fundamental farm activities such as fencing, maintaining roads and clearing shrub would make farming difficult, bureaucratic and financially marginal.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Three generations of Mt Nicholas Station managers, Kate Cocks, Linda Butson and Jess Cocks, 11, at an environment select committee submissions hearing on the Crown Pastoral Land Reform Bill, in Queenstown.

They see it as an attempt by the Crown to slowly reclaim the land, ignoring their years of custodianship and not recognising that the high country farmers are knowledgable and proud guardians.

Ben Lomond Station farmer John Foster and his family are custodians of the high peaks that form part of the dramatic backdrop to Queenstown.

They farm merino sheep, take guided walks, provide accommodation, glamping and horse trekking, and allow about 50,000 people every year to walk on the property on the summit of Ben Lomond and Moonlight Track.

He told the committee there was no need for the bill as there was no evidence of an environmental or ecological threat to pastoral land under current leasehold tenure.

The destocked Crown-owned land around his property was exploding with wilding trees and the type of fuel loading that could lead to an Ōhau-type fire, he said.

The bill would likely result in a reduction in stock carrying capacity and poorer financial performance leaving less funding available for environmental improvements.

The uncertain future it painted was already affecting his family, which was going through the complicated process of succession planning.

“I have invested my whole life in this property with the understanding that our lease is a contract which cannot be tampered with by either party.”

Now he could not be sure.

GEORGE EMPSON/Supplied Soil regeneration is important to farmers at Sawdon Station.

An emotional Susan Allen, of Sawdon Station, near Tekapo, was brought to tears speaking of the uncertainty the bill introduced for her family.

“I’m speaking to retain my home, my family’s future and my personal identity. This bill could change our lives forever.”

Jonathan Wallis, of Minaret Station, said the bill underestimated the quality of the pastoral lease and overestimated the threat to biodiversity from the existing system.

“It’s a bit like burning the haystack down to catch the mouse.”

It signalled a fundamental shift in the relationship between the Crown and the high country farm lessee from a contractual relationship to a regulatory relationship, he said. That shift was in breach of the contract that already existed between the parties.

Matukituki Station owner Philipp Haas, who grew up in Switzerland, and owns Turkey’s largest pharmaceutical company, said he could not understand how a law could be written that targeted only 169 parties – the pastoral leaseholders.

“This is just discrimination ... totally against the fairness principle that New Zealand stands for.”

Putting the environment first

The land at the centre of the bill covers 1.2 million ha, or about 5 per cent of the country's land area.

The farms are all based in the South Island, with a large number in the Wānaka, Queenstown, Southland areas and the McKenzie country.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Former Land Information and Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage introduced the Crown Pastoral Land Reform Bill to Parliament before the 2020 election.

They are the lands of Mainland Cheese ads; high mountains, twisting rivers and vast tracts of difficult to access, sparse country. Some are covered in dense native bush, some in marauding wilding pines. Some used to be covered in tussock or are home to rare native plants or birds.

When she introduced the bill to Parliament ahead of last year’s election, then Land Information and Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage said the focus of the bill was to ensure the ecological, landscape, cultural, heritage and scientific values of Crown-owned pastoral land are maintained or improved, while at the same time providing for ongoing pastoral farming.

A tighter consenting process would see farm activities classified as permitted, discretionary or prohibited.

Decisions on land use would be focused on environmental effects, monitoring would increase and Māori and the Department of Conservation would have to be consulted.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF High country farmers says a new management will threaten, rather than enhance, the natural environment,

Sage, a Green MP who no longer holds a ministerial portfolio, is the bill’s biggest supporter and was one of 10 MPs sitting on the select committee hearing in Queenstown.

Across the table and at the opposite end of the political spectrum was Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean, who has written that it is clear the bill aims to put an end to farming in the high country.

“The National Party opposes this bill and will not sit back while our high country farmers are the latest victim of an anti-farming crusade,” she wrote.

Tenure review

The High Country Accord Trust, which represents 90 per cent of pastoral lessees, wants tenure review to remain a tool in the tool box.

Of the remaining 160 pastoral leases, 28 are at some stage of the process and 16 are at a stage where they will be unlikely to continue progress sufficiently before the bill is enacted, the trust’s submissions says.

Others have not chosen to follow the process or have been put off by the length of time and cost.

Farmer Bill Hore, of Nokomai Station, said it was known colloquially as the “ten-year” review process. Others said it took them many more years to finalise.

Supplied The McSweeney family’s Wilderness Lodge at Lake Moeraki. The family also owns Cora Lynn Station in Arthur’s Pass and now makes more money from eco-tourism than farming.

Gerry McSweeney, who operates Wildnerness Lodge at Lake Moeraki and in Arthur’s Pass with his family, went through the tenure review process 20 years ago because he saw that things were going to get tighter.

He believed some farmers who like owning big properties were now regretting not having gone through the process.

“They have to live with the consequences,” he said.

One of those consequences related to the astronomical increase in land values. He paid $300,000 for Cora Lynn Station in 1994. Now it’s worth closer to $4 million.

“That worst thing about that is that it’s never actually made any money,” McSweeney said.

“Where we are making money is from the non-farming stuff.”

Sheep were part of the attraction for visitors who came to the station, but so were the rivers, mountains and lakes, he said.

This year his income from working with Ngāi Tahu company Oha Honey on manuka honey, exceeded income his income from selling calves.

However, the tussock wetlands and the matagouri are gone and McSweeney believed the high country needed stronger protection.

Sue Maturin said the bill was necessary and welcomed the end of tenure review.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Lake Heron is the centre of the new 67000 ha Hakatere Conservation Park, created under the tenure review process.

In Otago, it had resulted in conservation parks and increased recreational access, but had largely failed to protect mid altitude and lowland biodiversity and landscapes, she said.

Those vulnerable spaces frequently became freehold under the process creating the potential for development such as subdivision and irrigation.

She had been involved in high country conservation and tenure reviews for 30 years and had seen some lessees take pride in looking after their land, while others degraded it with poor practices and failure to manage pest plants and animals.

There were no incentives to manage leases sustainably and no practical penalties for breaches or poor management, Maturin said.

“Loss of biodiversity continues facilitated by insufficient or poor oversight by the Crown of its assets. Change is well overdue.”

New layer of bureaucracy or devil in the detail?

The bureaucratic requirements of the new bill are one of the biggest concerns for farmers.

Mt Nicholas Station manager Kate Cocks said one clause made it acceptable to put in fence posts, but not the wires.

Another limited the building of troughs, which would directly lead animals to the waterways the Government is also trying to protect.

“The problem with having a lot of regulations is that if the only tool you give someone is a hammer then everything looks like a nail,” she said.

Tom Pinckney, of Northburn Station, said the approach did not recognise that every lease was different and individual enforceable farm plans were the way forward.

“A one-size-fits-all regulatory approach will cause friction and lack of engagement.”

Geroge Heard/Stuff John Darby says the Crown Pastoral Land Reform Bill puts future development at Soho ski area at risk.

The 22,000-member Federated Mountain Clubs supports the bill generally but in a written submission said it was at a loss to understand how recreation values had been omitted from the bill’s list of inherent values to be maintained and enhanced.

The list does include ecological, landscape, cultural, heritage, and scientific values.

Developer John Darby is also concerned about the omission of recreation values as it put into question the certainty of the existing recreational permit over the Soho ski field.

He has $80 million worth of development plans he is preparing to undertake, including a fully electric gondola stretching from the Cardrona Valley.

It would save 150 vehicles movements and contribute significantly to reducing the carbon footprint of the ski industry, he said.

But the investment in the gondola and the ongoing development of Soho Ski Area now sits in the balance as the Government considers the bill.

“That makes capital investment in the sort of thing we’re talking about almost impossible.”

The environment committee’s report on the submissions is due with Land Information Minister Damien O’Connor on May 25.