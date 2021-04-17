Farmers and opponents urged to walk in each other's gumboots on water debate

Proponents say Mid-Canterbury's economy would lose its lifeblood without irrigation consents for farming.

An application to renew a contentious irrigation scheme has become a “battleground” for farmers and environmentalists, but both sides agree the only way forward is to work together. Amber Allott reports.

No water, no farm.

Cole Groves is blunt about the prospects of running his 400-cow Mid-Canterbury dairy herd without the benefits of a controversial irrigation scheme.

“If the consent wasn’t granted, it wouldn’t be nice green grass ... it’d be brown. We wouldn’t be farming dairy cows no doubt,” he says.

The Mayfield-Hinds-Valetta (MHV) irrigation scheme is seeking a 10-year replacement consent from Environment Canterbury (ECan) for 56,500 hectares of farmland between the Ashburton and Rangitata rivers.

The case is being considered by an independent commissioner, but was not required to be publicly notified. A decision is expected by the end of the month.

The lack of consultation has upset some locals, who expressed grave concerns about both the environmental and human health impacts at a public meeting in Christchurch last week.

One Ashburton woman told Stuff it was such a divisive issue, she feared speaking out.

But proponents say the region’s economy would lose its lifeblood without the consent, and 200 farmers would be forced to apply for individual consents, making environmental outcomes harder to manage.

For Groves, who runs nearly 400 dairy cows at his farm near Hinds, the irrigation consent is his licence to farm.

It is tough to grow anything in Canterbury without water, and just 5 kilometres from his farm there are dryland farms that barely grow any grass at all, he says.

“We only get 600mm of rain a year, and we could get that all in January like we did this year – we haven’t had a decent rain since.

“It’d be scary if we didn’t have irrigation water for the whole of Mid-Canterbury. I employ two staff members, I’ve got two kids in the local school ... there’s all the impacts on that as well.”

Ashburton mayor Neil Brown says the consent rollover is vital to the region.

“It’s not a consent to pollute, it’s a consent to farm. This means the farmers can carry on doing what they’re doing ... [without it] they’d have to stop, and that’s not an option.

“Our economy’s just over $2 billion [each year] and agriculture’s related to all of it.

“We have dairy, beef, grain, corn, peas, carrots, potatoes ... we’re the food bowl for the world, because the bulk of it is exported overseas.”

Brown says every lawyer, mechanic, and café in all the district’s small towns is supported by farmers.

But he will not use the word divided to describe the community’s feeling on the issue.

“People have their views, but the bulk of the Mid-Canterbury people, as long as they see some improvement for the environment, are happy.”

Brown says there needs to be an open conversation about it.

“There needs to be more understanding and more [correct] information ... take the emotions out of it and just look at the facts.”

MHV chief executive Melanie Brooks says each of the 200 farmers in their collective will need to apply for individual consents if MHV's is not approved.

Collective management is the best way to manage nutrients like nitrogen for the environment, because it means all farmers can be held to a certain standard, she says.

“This consent is critically important for the wellbeing of our region... It locks in reductions, and demands ongoing, continuous improvement. It also incorporates monitoring and better environmental outcomes.

“Our community is also based around farming, and this consent is the farmer’s permit to farm.”

The new consent proposes slashing the current nitrogen load in the catchment by a whopping 39 per cent, Brooks says.

MHV has also nailed 140 bores since 2016 to test water quality, and has seen some improvement over the past 18 months.

“We know that won’t be linear, but we’re really buoyed by the fact we’re seeing an improving trend.”

Brooks has been with MHV for four years, and says she has seen a meaningful change in mindset in that time, which makes her proud.

“[Farmers] know they’ve contributed to waterway degradation, but they want to stop it. There’s a real change in that kaitiakitanga (guardianship), people want something to pass down to the next generation.

“I know there’s more work to be done, [but] we’ve got to work together. Standing at opposite ends of the room screaming at each other is not helpful.”

Brooks says people with concerns about the consent who have taken the time to sit down and talk with her, found they have more in common than they disagree on.

“We all want to see improved environmental outcomes.”

She agrees an open discussion would be great, and they want another public meeting, with farmers invited too.

Farmers want to be involved in future public meetings on the scheme too.

Ashburton water zone committee member Gen de Spa says some people are concerned the level of nitrogen discharge in the consent is still too high.

“In spite of the fact that many farmers have been working hard to achieve reductions in nitrogen losses, many people feel that the standards were not set high enough in the first place and therefore that continuing the process for another 10 years is dangerous.”

De Spa attended both the public meeting in Christchurch and a local meeting by farming advocacy group Groundswell, and says there is a real sense of the issue being a “battleground”.

“Both meetings used very similar ways of describing their experiences. Neither feel they have a voice, both feel the government and ECan is being held to ransom by extremists.

“We are all in the same waka, but we are paddling in different directions and not getting anywhere.”

De Spa says some might feel like they will face backlash for speaking out, because they are dealing with a hugely emotive issues.

“From the loss of freedom, jobs, ability to make a living, keep your lifestyle and property rights, to fear about the safety and reliability of drinking water, loss of the freedom to swim and fish from rivers, and the very real existential fears that face us in the 21st century.

“These are no small things, they are what we build our lives upon, and when people are fearful they have a tendency to lash out and use attack as a form of defence.”

The only way forward she can see is an open conversation, “which is desperately needed because no-one is happy right now”.

“We need to step aside from all our resentment at each other and see how far we can take it when we work to achieve an inspiring shared vision.

“We can do that, but we’d have to be prepared to actually care about each other. That might be the hard bit.”