$120,000 fine for spraying contractor that contaminated water, killing fish

Harrison Spraying Services Ltd was sentenced at the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday.

An Ashburton agricultural spraying contractor has been fined $120,000 for killing up to 1000 fish by contaminating a Canterbury waterway.

Harrison Spraying Services Ltd was given the hefty sentence at the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to discharging a contaminant onto land where it entered a stock water race in Mt Somers.

A year ago a truck driver from the company overfilled a truck with water from a water race for stock, causing agrichemical-contaminated water laced with Pyrinex – a toxic insecticide – to flow back into the race.

The discharge impacted a 6 kilometre stretch of the race, Environment Canterbury (ECan) staff found.

An estimated 600 to 1000 fish died as a result of the incident, including common bullies, native kōkopu, brown trout, and kēwai, or freshwater crayfish.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Central South Island Fish and Game Council chief executive Jay Graybill says Harrison Spraying Services Ltd was careless and negligent for discharging a toxic chemical into the Mt Somers stock water race.

However, staff suspected the number could be higher as some areas could not be inspected.

Six months after the incident, staff found an absence of fish species downstream from where the contamination occurred.

Garry Harrison, owner of the family-run company, said it was a regrettable accident.

“It won’t ever happen again,” Harrison told Stuff.

His wife, Sheryl Harrison, said they had been contracting for 22 years and had never had any issues.

“It shouldn’t have happened, but it’s happened, and we’ve paid the price,” she said.

The stock water race was part of a network managed by Ashburton District Council, running through Mt Somers village.

supplied Rural Contractors New Zealand chief executive Roger Parton encourages all spraying contractors to get GrowSafe accreditation – a certificate that encourages safe practices.

Central South Island Fish and Game Council chief executive Jay Graybill said the hefty fine was appropriate.

The incident was careless and negligent and served as a reminder to contractors to take more care, Graybill said.

He understood the ECan survey of the stream six months on from the contamination found it was completely devoid of fish.

“I would be encouraging ECan to have another look now that we are one year on from the incident.”

Rural Contractors New Zealand chief executive Roger Parton said the organisation did not condone accidental discharges but recognised operator error happened “from time to time”.

A training course for safe use of agrichemicals called Growsafe provided a registered chemical application certificate, Parton said.

He strongly encouraged all spraying contractors to get accredited and warned fines would increase as environmental awareness grew across all industries.

“If mistakes are made the individuals concerned can expect more serious fines...that’s going to be a fact of life.”

ECan’s Ashburton zone manager Janine Holland said the long-term impact on the contaminated water race was unknown.

The case served as a reminder to all businesses about their responsibility to protect the environment, Holland said.

“Ignoring these responsibilities can have devastating and far-reaching impacts on our aquatic species,” she said.

Pyrinex is used by farmers to control insect pests on pastures and crops and acts on the nervous system, killing insects by contact and vapour action and as a stomach poison following ingestion. Toxic to bees, the chemical is also used to control certain pests in horticulture.