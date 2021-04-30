Submissions flood in for Tasman District Council's draft 10-year plan

The Waimea dam project is expected to feature in many of the submissions on the Tasman District Council draft Long Term Plan 2021-31.

It is fair and reasonable to expect irrigators to pay for their portion of the cost overruns with the Waimea dam project, says submitter Murray Dawson in one of almost 1700 submissions on the Tasman District Council draft Long Term Plan 2021-31.

“It is unfair to expect non beneficiaries of the dam to pay for the extra irrigator costs,” Dawson says in his submission. “Non beneficiaries include the general ratepayer. They are already paying ‘their share’ of cost overruns. It is also unfair to expect landowners on the Waimea Plains, who are not Waimea Irrigators Ltd shareholders, to contribute towards WIL costs.”

How the irrigator capacity costs for overruns with the dam project should be allocated was one of four key topics in the draft LTP consultation document, for which the council sought submissions. The other three were homes and the council’s proposal to provide infrastructure to meet the expected demand; responding to climate change; and a proposed new company model for Nelson Airport and Port Nelson.

To find another $54.5 million for what the council is now budgeting to be a $159m dam project, TDC proposes raising $22m via an interest-only loan with no planned repayments of the principle over the 10-year life of the LTP. Another $18m is to come as an interest-free loan from Crown Irrigation Investments Ltd, to be repaid over 30-40 years. The $14.5m balance is a 30-year table loan.

Cherie Sivignon/Stuff A hearing is scheduled to be held over four days next week in Richmond, Tākaka and Motueka for submitters who have indicated they wish to speak following their written submissions on the council’s draft Long Term Plan.

The council asked for feedback on four options – A to D – for meeting the irrigators’ $25.2m share of the extra $54.5m in funding for the over-budget dam project. Its preferred option is A – to collect $14.6m via a proposed targeted rate on those with WIL-affiliated water permits. The other $10.6m is tipped to be funded by general ratepayers.

Option D – a new targeted rate for WIL-affiliated irrigators to fund the entire $25.2m – is preferred by Dawson in his submission.

“The best of a bad bunch,” he says of option D. “How did council ever allow the ratepayers to be left holding the baby?”

Murray Dawson, pictured during a recent appearance during the public forum session of a council meeting, says it is fair and reasonable to expect irrigators to pay for their portion of the cost overruns with the Waimea dam project.

The submissions are available under the “closed consultations” tab on the council website ahead of a hearing scheduled to be held over four days next week in Richmond, Tākaka and Motueka.

A staff report says 1695 submissions were received within the submission period of March 24 to April 24, and 186 submitters indicated they wished to speak. At the opening of the public hearing on Tuesday, councillors will be asked to accept those 1695 submissions along with four others that were received late, between April 25 and 30.

Five submissions contained “unacceptable and defamatory comments”.

“Those submissions have been accepted but with the unacceptable comments redacted,” the report says.

Two submitters – representatives of Port Nelson and Nelson Airport – asked to speak in a public-excluded session.

“The submitters intend to provide more information and context to their public submissions,” the staff report says. “This additional information, if released publicly, would likely prejudice the commercial position and operations of these entities.”

In a statement, the council says that while feedback in the submissions centred on the four key issues outlined in the consultation document, some submitters took the opportunity to have a say on a range of issues such as a swimming pool in Motueka, a regional boat ramp and a focus on essential infrastructure.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Protesters take their message against Waimea dam cost overruns to the Tasman District Council in Richmond.

Due to start on Tuesday at 9.30am in the Richmond council chamber, the hearing is then scheduled to held at Tākaka on Wednesday from 10am before moving back to Richmond from 1.30pm on Thursday and then to Motueka next Friday from 9.30am.

Four days of deliberations have been scheduled from May 17 to 21, followed by a council workshop on the effect of the deliberation decisions on June 4. The full council is due to consider adoption of the final LTP on June 30.