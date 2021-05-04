How Lake Hawea Station became New Zealand's first carbon zero farm

The owners of New Zealand’s first certified carbon zero farm hope it will be the first of many to earn the accolade.

Owned by Geoff and Justine Ross, Lake Hawea Station, northeast of Wanaka, is a 6500-hectare property running almost 10,000 merino sheep and 200 Angus cattle.

After two years of work to improve its emissions profile without taking an economic hit, the high country station has had its carbon footprint signed off by environmental certification provider Toitū Envirocare.

Although there was a perception that the only way to lower farm emissions was by reducing stock numbers, that had not been the case, Geoff Ross said.

READ MORE:

* Fonterra says its climate footprint is half what an international study reported. Why?

* Role of meat production in sustainable nutrition

* What it takes to get New Zealand red meat to your plate



“Instead, we have increased stock numbers and wool production while increasing our tree plantings and retiring of marginal land.”

SUPPLIED Geoff and Justine Ross own Lake Hawea Station, the first New Zealand farm to be certified zero carbon.

Lake Hawea Station sells its merino wool overseas to climate-conscious brands including British fashion label Sheep Inc and New Zealand-founded footwear company All Birds.

Earning the station’s zero carbon certification was relatively simple and began with online calculators, Ross said.

After scientists reviewed the process, Toitū visited the property to check its numbers and view the operation.

“Much of the information needed to calculate a carbon footprint is available as part of systems farmers are already using, so it is more about gathering existing information and having Toitū run the calculations,” Ross said.

With many New Zealand farms having significant native bush and tree lots, farmers here had a competitive advantage over other agricultural nations as consumer preference shifted towards more sustainably sourced products.

SUPPLIED Almost 10,000 merino sheep and 200 Angus cattle are run on the 6500-hectare property.

“We have an early advantage, as long as we know this [emissions] information and communicate the carbon positive way we farm here.

“Not to mention that over 40 per cent of our country’s land mass is sheep and beef farms, to have that huge part of our country being carbon positive would be a big step change in our country’s overall carbon footprint.”

Steve Dixon, Toitū partnerships and strategy general manager, said the organisation was adding farm certification to the mix after working with some of New Zealand’s largest businesses.

“Agriculture represents some 40 per cent of our land mass and close to 80 per cent of our exports. So, to know the footprint of this sector and provide it with a competitive advantage will be a real asset to the agricultural sector and our economy.”

Close to 1800 tonnes (71 per cent) of CO2-equivalent emissions from Lake Hawea Station are due to methane from sheep and beef.

Greenhouse gases are also produced from animal urine, fertiliser use, supplements, and farm vehicles.

SUPPLIED Geoff Ross says New Zealand farmers have an advantage over other agricultural nations as consumers seek out more sustainably sourced products.

On the other side of the carbon ledger, the farm locked up 3966 tonnes of carbon through extensive tree planting and areas of regenerating bush.

In time the Rosses hope to add value through their soil, from their recent regenerative farming initiatives and the ability tussock has in the alpine country to sequester carbon.

They are also looking to reduce methane emissions through genetics, regenerative farming and possibly seaweed.

But the couple said farms should be aiming to achieve the best carbon position possible for their system, and for many farms that would be carbon positive.

Their ultimate goal is to be 10 times carbon positive, sequestering 10 times as much carbon as they emit.

Toitū’s farm certification programme is New Zealand’s first carbon certification designed specifically for farms.

The programme uses Toitū carbon management software that integrates Overseer green house gas emission analysis. Farms’ carbon footprints are then independently verified by AsureQuality.