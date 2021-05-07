Farmer injuries reach five-year high, hitting $84 million in ACC claims

Last year was a bruising one for farmers, with 60 on average getting injured every day.

Farmers racked up $84 million in injury claims last year – the costliest since 2015.

More than 22,000 farm-related injury claims were accepted by ACC, with an average of 60 workers getting injured every day. Since 2015, ACC has spent more than $383 million on farm-related injuries.

Waikato has had the highest number of farm-related injuries in the past five years with over 22 600, ahead of Canterbury, with more than 17,000, Manawatu-Whanganui, with more than 10,000, and Otago not far behind with more than 9500.

Last year Canterbury had 3622 injury claims accepted.

READ MORE:

* Farmers better at looking after crops and stock than themselves

* Farm quad bike accident broke Anita Kendrick's back but not her will to survive

* Three deaths on New Zealand farms in a week prompts safety reminder



The top three types of farming injury in 2020 were soft tissue injuries (66 per cent), laceration, puncture or sting (17 per cent) and fracture/dislocation (6 per cent).

STUFF A quad bike death in 2015 highlighted the dangers of New Zealand's second most dangerous industry.

ACC’s head of workplace safety Virginia Burton-Konia said while farmers spent their lives growing the country’s food, they were not great at looking after themselves.

“Farmers need to get better at putting in systems to look after the most important asset on the farm, themselves and those who work in the business.”

In 2016 ACC became a strategic partner of rural wellbeing programme Farmstrong, and recently increased its investment to $3.5 million over the next five years.

Burton-Konia said the programme helped farmers focus on simple tools like getting enough sleep, eating right and exercising.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF Many farm injuries take place on quad bikes.

The investment in Farmstrong was one of ACC’s injury prevention investments in the rural sector. Other investments include a subsidy on roll bars or crush protection devices for quad bikes and a partnership with NZ Shearing Contractors Association and Federated Farmers to develop Tahi Ngātahi – an online training platform for shearers and other woolshed workers.

An ACC-funded study for Farmstrong showed 58 per cent of recently injured farmers linked their accident to stress, with 25 per cent saying it was a major factor.

Exhaustion, lack of sleep, the stresses of farming, being isolated from friends and family, and being unable to take a break contributed to the risk of farmers having an accident, the research shows.