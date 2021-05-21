Budget 2021: Farmers concerned funding calls will reverse economic reforms

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Finance Minister Grant Robertson explains some of the details from Budget 2021.

Federated Farmers is “deeply concerned” the Government is heading towards undoing the economic reforms of the 1980s and 1990s after Thursday’s Budget announcement.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said his Government was aiming to “right the wrong” of the cost-cutting infamous “Mother of All Budgets” delivered by National’s Ruth Richardson, including releasing details of fair-pay agreements.

The unpopular Budget slashed the unemployment, sickness and family benefit and introduced user pay requirements in hospitals and schools.

Federated Farmers president Andrew Hoggard said the reforms had made farmers and industry efficient and innovative. He was concerned the Labour Government was going to turn New Zealand back into a society with mass industrial action such as large meat workers strikes in the 1970s.

“They weren’t good times and I don’t want to be part of that.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Federated Farmers president Andrew Hoggard is worried the Government is signalling a return to the 1970s when strikes at meat works were common.

There would be many farmers concerned by the tone of Robertson’s Budget speech, Hoggard said.

He believed farmers should “pat themselves on the back” after reports the economy had performed better than expected through the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We didn’t have the financial carnage primarily because of the primary industries and the fact that we were able to keep on doing well.”

The Government announced it was putting more than $50 million towards lowering agricultural emissions, including a $24m boost for agricultural greenhouse gas mitigation research and development.

Budget 2021 also allocated $37m for the development of a national farm planning system for farmers and growers.

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor said in order to meet its climate change and sustainability goals, New Zealand needed a single national farm planning framework that was easy to use and integrated with the business requirements of farmers and growers.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff North Canterbury Federated Farmers president Caroline Amyes says farmers are proud of how they have continued to perform positively during the pandemic.

“A national training programme will deliver more skilled farm advisers and an accelerator fund will invest in targeted initiatives to significantly broaden the uptake of integrated farm planning.”

The fund would ensure 40,000 farmers and growers had the tools they need to improve on-farm performance and meet freshwater and greenhouse gas requirements by 2025, O’Connor said.

The funding for research and development to reduce agricultural emissions could go towards promising areas including vaccine development, methane and nitrous oxide inhibitors, and low emissions animal breeding.

“New funding [$900,000] will also enable Aotearoa New Zealand to continue collecting vital information as part of the Agricultural Production Statistics.

“This includes measuring progress towards meeting our domestic and international greenhouse gas reporting and forecasting.”

As an agricultural nation, there was a lot riding on New Zealand’s ability to reduce agricultural greenhouse gas emissions and the latest investment would supercharge and streamline efforts, O’Connor said.

Hoggard said the concept of an integrated farm plan was good and would save farmers a “compliance headache” by not having to make separate plans for separate companies. Instead, a farmer would complete one plan incorporating all elements of their farming business, including health and safety, bio-security and the environment.

The data would still belong to farmers who would have ultimate control over how it is used, he said.

Newly elected North Canterbury Federated Farmers president Caroline Amyes hoped the national farm plans would allow members to be the “world leading” farmers they are.

“The proof will be in the execution.”

Amyes said farmers wanted to cut down on paperwork but wanted the process to be practical and positive.

She said there was good work underway in greenhouse gas emissions and agriculture was heading down the “right track” in terms of environmental outcomes.

While the pandemic had been challenging for everybody, farmers were proud of how they had continued to perform positively, she said.

Greenpeace campaigner Steve Abel was “deeply disappointed” the Budget did not address agricultural environmental issues, such as cutting the use of nitrogen fertiliser and decreasing stocking rates on farm.

Abel said Robertson had used the Climate Change Commission as an excuse to do “bugger all” for another year.

“Year in and year out this Government finds a reason to do nothing on climate change.”

DairyNZ felt the Government had missed the opportunity to give farmers on-the-ground backing they need to continue innovating and enhancing sustainability.

General manager for responsible dairy Jenny Cameron said it was a business-as-usual Budget with nothing new or transformational for farmers or rural communities.

DairyNZ was also disappointed by a lack of investment in initiatives to help build resilience in rural communities, particularly in digital connectivity, biosecurity and rural mental health.