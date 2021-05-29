Utes, mullets and dogs: welcome to Gore's Hokonui Ute Muster

It’s his everyday, everything ute.

It's his daily runner, mobile dog kennel, party-up shed, wood collector, four-wheel driver, taxi service, ambulance, hideaway, duck shooting mai-mai, and ‘’a few other things I can’t tell you about.’’

Mono, as he’s known, of Gore, has had his 1987 Toyota Hilux ute for about 25 years, and he was ‘’absolutely chuffed’’ it won the Best Turned Out 4WD Double Cab award at the inaugural Hokonui Ute Muster in Gore on Saturday.

“I’ve got a good garage that keeps it maintained and that’s all you need to do. You can’t kill a Hilux.’’

The Hokonui Ute Muster was quintessentially Gore – celebrating utes, mullets, and dogs.

The event was the first in the nine-day-long Tussock Country Music Festival, and attracted 74 entries, ranging from those that had just come off the farm, still covered in mud with the dogs in the back, to a Dodge Ram that had been converted to a mobile engineering workshop – and everything in between.

The utes paraded down Gore’s Main St before parking up at the town’s A&P Show grounds.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff Mono, of Gore, won the Best Turned Out 4WD at the Hokonui Ute Muster in Gore on Saturday, the first event in the town's Tussock Country Music Festival.

But it wasn’t just the utes that judges Tangaroa Walker, of Farm 4 Life, and Real Country’s Laura Koot ​were casting an eye over.

The best mullet award was won by the only female entrant, Lisa Miller of Waimumu, who said it was ‘’quite surprising’’ to win.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff The best mullet competition at the Hokonui Ute Muster was won by Lisa Miller of Waimumu.

Trina Liemburg​ of Waikaka, owned huntaways Gaz and Trigger who won the bark-up not just for having the loudest barks, but because they won favour with the judges by cocking a leg on the nearest ute, and heading up onto the stage before the winner had been announced.

A surprise appearance from a horse and carriage being driven by Neil Macleod of the Southland Shafts and Wheels Club, asking if he could win the lowest emissions prize, failed to sway the judges.

Koot told the crowd of about 200 people who assembled for the prize giving that the judging had been difficult.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff Neil Macleod of the Southland Shafts and Wheels Club made a bid for a 'lowest emissions' award with his horse and cart at the Hokonui Ute Muster - but failed.

“It was tough judging because I yarned so much, and there were some stories to be told.’’

Tussock Country marketing manager Annabel Roy said the turnout for the inaugural muster had been fantastic, and she hoped it would become an annual event.

“It’s definitely exceeded all my expectations, especially on a cold, rainy day. To get 74 utes here is awesome, and it was really fantastic to see the streets of Gore lined with people for the parade.

“And to have 30 or 40 enthusiastic dogs was great too.’’

WINNERS:

Best turned out 4WD double cab – Mono, Gore.

Best turned out 4WD double cab – Robin Baastianson, Gore

Most kilometres, Matt Charters, Toyota Landcruiser (480,000km)

Best dog in a ute: Matt with pomeranian Kaiser

Best classic: Richard Tremaine, 1970 Holden

Best street ute: Barry Green, Holden

Best trade ute: Dodge Ram, Donald Hamilton, Garagehound Fabrication, Invercargill

Best rural ute: Jonty Baldock, Toyota Hilux

Bark up: Gaz and Trigger, owned by Trina Liemburg of Waikaka

GWD Toyota Choice of the Day: Paul Eaton, Toyota Landcruiser

People’s Choice Award: Dodge Ram, Donald Hamilton, Garagehound Fabrication, Invercargill