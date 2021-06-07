Drugs, biofuel and handbags: meat byproducts are big business

All parts of an animal carcass are used, says Alliance Group's Derek Ramsey. For example bone marrow, collagen and keratin are used in pharmaceuticals and supplements.

Meat byproducts such as tallow, collagen and blood are increasingly earning money for farmers; last year $1.6 billion worth of byproducts were exported, 17 per cent of the value of total meat exports, figures from the Meat Industry Association show.

Typically, animals are cut into four quarters for butchery of prime and secondary cuts. But it is what is known in the industry as the “fifth quarter” that has become a new focus for the sector.

Farmer co-operative Alliance Group global sales manager Derek Ramsey is responsible for extracting maximum value from the carcass and making sure every part is used.

Byproducts of the meat industry such as animal fat (tallow) are marketed as ‘‘specialty ingredients and materials’’.

READ MORE:

* Not Government’s role to pick and choose winners and losers of the energy sector

* Small Southland farmers top Alliance producers

* NZ lamb ban will hurt British shoppers - Beef+Lamb



“That is really to get away from the mindset of co-products and byproducts not being important. They are. They are valuable,” he said.

Co-products are materials intended for human consumption, while byproducts are all kinds of edible and non-edible materials, he said.

The fifth quarter is 54 per cent of a carcass.

Carys Monteath/Stuff Wool trimmings from carcasses are used in Ugg boots and other fleece lined clothing.

Two years ago this portion was worth about 10 per cent of the total value of the carcass. Today it is worth closer to 12 per cent and Ramsey is working to raise that to 15 per cent by being innovative about what can be extracted for different purposes.

This could include things like collagen from bones, biofuel from animal fat and serum from blood.

For a $1.8 billion company, those numbers were meaningful. More than 450 specialty​ ingredients and materials products were exported, he said.

In the past year, the supply of animal tallow from sheep and cows has been completely “mopped up” for use in biofuels.

Traditionally used for candle and soap making among other things, demand from California, United States, for biofuel has resulted in Alliance selling the fat from its three rendering sites to a company in Singapore. It i then processed into biofuel, by mixing it with diesel, and exported to California.

The resulting biodiesel can be used in diesel engine vehicles without modification and reduces emissions because it burns cleaner than traditional diesel.

California audits the carbon footprint of the biodiesel and buyers will pay more for tallow coming from a low carbon footprint source.

The price of tallow was 40 per cent higher than a year ago. Alliance exported 20,000 tonnes a year worth $30 million, he said.

“It means that we are finding a return from the byproducts and passing that back to the farmer,” he said.

supplied Derek Ramsey, Alliance Group global sales manager says the company is researching different parts of the carcass to see if they can be profitable.

Earlier this month, Alliance reported that nearly $6m had been distributed this month to shareholders in its quarterly payout.

Other meat byproducts include skins, which are sold for leather, much of it to Italy for use in fashion. Other uses include for furniture, car upholstery and luggage.

Animal intestines are used as casings for premium Japanese sausages, and offal such as livers, hearts and kidneys are used in pet food.

Wool trimmings were used in Ugg boots and other fleece lined clothing, he said.

Alliance research and development staff investigate proteins like keratin, found in hooves and hair, and collagen from bones and tendons. These can be used in supplements for different purposes, he said.

“Right now we are looking at the heads and the brains. There could be phospholipids, which are really good for transporting nutrients. They are good fats. We are getting into bits of the animal that we have not looked at for a long time and seeing what they could potentially be used for.”

Alliance partners with universities and research institutes, or seeks funding from government agencies to carry out research, Ramsey said.

Anzco’s healthcare division business manager Steve Cartwright said the meat company used byproducts in pharmaceutical, biotechnology and biomedical products.

A seven-year programme to discover ways to use different animal parts in high-value products resulted in blood being used to produce serum used to make vaccines and plasma for use in other drug products.

Anzco bought Australian company Bovogen six years ago, which processes and refines the blood for use in the pharmaceutical industry.

Another part of the business uses thin tissue, bone and cartilage in medical devices such as artificial heart valves, bone grafts, dental implants and vascular patches. The raw materials are prepared in New Zealand and then exported.

“The rendering department is where anything ends up that has not got a high-value use and our objective was to end up not sending anything to rendering where it ends up as pet food or animal feed of some kind,” Cartwright said.