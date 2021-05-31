Mid-Canterbury farmers wake up to dead stock, destroyed fencing and ravaged winter feed

Floodwater is flowing through paddocks and over roads in the Ashburton area of Mid-Canterbury.

Mid-Canterbury farmers breathed a sigh of relief as rain stopped and hints of blue sky appeared on Monday morning.

But severe flooding overnight destroyed kilometres of fences, ravaged winter feed and left stock laying dead in paddocks.

A state of local emergency has been declared for the whole region of Canterbury following heavy rain described as a one-in-a-hundred-year event.

Supplied Federated Farmers senior vice president and meat & wool chair David Acland, who owns Mt Somers Station, has had “kilometres of fencing” falling down in the floods. His sons Leo, 10 and Otto, 9, are out with him surveying the damage to the farm on Monday morning.

Federated Farmers Mid-Canterbury president David Clark said the flooding was “much worse than the worst predictions”.

READ MORE:

* Canterbury floods: More stress for communities already hit by fires, quakes

* Live: Akaroa floods, as evacuations continue across Canterbury

* Families being evacuated from Coopers Creek north of Orari River



“People that moved stock to high ground found that high ground was not high enough. Anyone near a river who thought they were protected by stop banks are finding the rivers are letting go and inundating farms right across Mid-Canterbury.”

River levels were starting to recede and rain was starting to ease. However, there were some “isolated break-outs”.

The Staveley Rd area was particularly hard hit.

Alastair and Karen Miller, who own a lifestyle block on Staveley Rd, escaped to the neighbour’s house by tractor on Sunday night when flood water engulfed their whole lane.

Fire crews were taking people out to safety, with several neighbours’ houses flooded, he said.

They returned on Monday morning to a garden under a metre of water and “carnage” in the neighbouring farms, with stock sighted laying dead in paddocks or washed away.

“Bridges are wrecked, roads are a mess in places. Fences are either covered with debris or flattened. Silt everywhere.

“The force of the water was so fast and quick. People just don't realise how quick and terrifying it was. It came with force.”

SUPPLIED Fergus Wakelin, a deer and cattle farmer near Mt Somers, has lost an estimated $50,000 in fencing.

Everyone in the area was “stunned”, he said. Several neighbours had septic tank problems and no water. Rain had stopped but a cold, southerly wind had started blowing.

“I have lived and worked next to the river all my life never seen it go that fast. We have got an old council shingle pit and the noise of the water filling that out was horrendous. We could hear the river roaring from here.”

Federated Farmers senior vice president and meat & wool chair David Acland, who owns Mt Somers Station, said farmers in the region faced a months-long clean-up and thousands of dollars in repairs.

A few animals had escaped, but stock was mostly dry and fed, he said.

“Water levels are receding, stock are looking healthy and happy,” he said.

Acland – whose farm runs more than 13,000 breeding sheep, 3000 deer, 1300 dairy cows and 200 head of beef cattle – said “kilometres of fences” had been damaged.

Supplied Acland says the Ashburton River usually runs in the distance behind the trees.

Acland had not lost any stock thanks to early warnings and good communication from authorities meaning all animals had been moved to shelters high up early, he said. But farms further down stream the south branch of the Ashburton River were still battling large surface flooding, with water still running down the Canterbury Plains.

“Those guys are in the midst of that right now still dealing with water coming down stream they are under the pump today.”

Several farms had lost winter feed to the floods with silage and baleage holding grain inundated. Feed had already been difficult to source due to conditions over summer, compounding the issue, he said.

“It will be problematic trying to work out the supplies, and it won’t be until the next couple of days as an industry that we can work out how significant the losses are and how difficult it will be to move stock around.”

The warm temperatures overnight, which were much higher than the usual below-zero temperature for the season, had been “a godsend”.

“Normally, we are cutting ice out of troughs in the morning. If it had been a snow event, it would have been much worse.”

SUPPLIED Fergus Wakelin is counting the losses at his farm near Mt Somers.

The “massive damage” to roads, bridges and infrastructure near Ashburton was the primary concern, he said.

“As a farm, we have to build this into our thinking, but we are not expecting a handout. We need good safe rural infrastructure, good roads, strong rural communities and school are a key focus.”

The Ashburton District Council was “working very hard around infrastructure”.

Acland had lost power overnight but it was back on by 7am on Monday.

Fergus Wakelin has farmed near the south branch of the Ashburton River for eight years, and his rain gauge had never topped more than 120mm before.

All that changed over the weekend when the gauge returned a reading of 320mm.

It was not the only figure Wakelin was noting, with the repair bill for damaged fences on his 70-hectare property south of Mt Somers estimated to be $50,000.

While the flooding threat was over for his family, including his wife and 1-year-old son, a large clean-up was now ahead of them.

The cattle and deer farmer said the river burst above their property and was “flowing across the road”.

“Our house is safe, but half of our farm has been cut-off with water.”

He was up every two hours over the weekend to check the river’s water level until “the metering equipment got wiped out”.

Wakelin praised the early weather warnings, which allowed farmers time to shift stock to higher ground.

''The community has done really well.''

Peter Reverley, who owns a farm in Mount Somers, said all his stock were in shelter and fed overnight. There was about 500 cubic metres of water on either side of the river, which had washed out fences and taken willow trees down.

Several people had been evacuated from their houses. Roads were blocked but communication from authorities kept everyone well-informed, he said.

“The rural community is coping pretty well because they are talking to each other. Everyone is fed, warm and safe this morning. That’s a hell of a good start.”

Farmer Lyndon Webb was putting sandbags around his house at midnight. Lyndon, whose farm is 15 minutes out of Ashburton, said all his stock was in high places, fed and under control. Water had flown over the fences and taken them down. A few of the neighbouring farms’ animals had escaped, but most stock was safe, he said.

Clark urged farmers to look after themselves, their families and staff first.

He also appealed to the public not to drive unless absolutely necessary.

“If you don't have an urgent reason to be on the road stay home and have a cup of coffee. The water is hiding massive holes in the roads making driving very dangerous.”

Thompsons Track at Ashburton Forks had a several holes in the road.

“People thinking they are driving in 200mm of water could find themselves falling in a hole 2 metres deep,” he said.