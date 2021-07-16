Slice of heaven: Lockdowns, Covid restrictions drive desire for the good life

Hens are more poplar on lifestyle blocks. And people can be sure they have free-range eggs.

Sales of lifestyle blocks have been “unprecedented” since the country emerged from level 4 lockdown last year, with more people in their 20s and 30s seeking space, privacy, self-sufficiency and connection with the land, according to one real estate broker.

Property Brokers rural general manager, Conrad Wilkshire, a lifestyler himself, says in just the last year three young families have become his neighbours.

“They’ve all got chickens and they’re all on an acre or a bit more. They have had experiences of being cooped up in a small space during lockdown on a valuable piece of city real estate and they’ve elected for a bit more space.”

While New Zealanders have always sought more space, there has been a significant wealth effect in cities and towns with property prices skyrocketing. That has created the equity and capital for people to “bid up on lifestyle blocks”, he says.

Covid-19 lockdowns have made people re-evaluate what is important to them even more. A drive for greater self-sufficiency is evident, with many people planting vegetable gardens and keeping chooks, he says.

“My personal experience on a lifestyle block during lockdown, it was bloody great. We were out walking every day and working as much as we wanted using Zoom. It was nothing like being in town,” Wilkshire says.

Kate Brennan, who runs lifestyleblock.co.nz, a website where people can seek advice on the practicalities of lifestyle block living, says there has been about a 20 per cent increase in the number of enquiries she receives in the Covid era.

“We sign up about 30 new members a week and that’s an indication of what’s going on.”

The website has been going for 21 years, but people now increasingly want to know about regulation and what impact it might have on their decisions. Other queries are around things like GST, fencing and legal leases, she says.

Supplied Kate Brennan operates the lifestyleblock.co.nz website, a source of information for people who want to get into the lifestyle. She has been living on lifestyle blocks for around 20 years.

Brennan and her husband came to New Zealand from Britain 30 years ago and have lived on a succession of lifestyle blocks. Now they are on 89 hectares in Northland, of which about 49ha is covenanted in the QEII scheme as protected native bush.

“We do have home-kill meat. We’re off-grid. We grow a lot of our own vegetables and fruit, but we are not self-sustainable. Not while I need wine.”

They raise angora goats and sell the mohair from that, and have a few cattle and chickens. However, there is “no way” the block make enough income to support them.

Brennan's husband is an accountant, while she runs the website and gets advertising revenue from it, she says.

Supplied A vet by trade, Corey Regnerus-Kell says the importance of understanding how to provide proper care for animals is often underestimated by people new to the lifestyle.

She was attracted to the lifestyle because of her love of animals, and says while it can be relaxing, the amount of work involved is not to be underestimated, particularly when it came to looking after animals. The rule is, the animals come first.

“One of the things about lifestyling is that you are totally responsible for your animals, even if it is raining a howling gale, you don’t get to sit at home and think ‘I’ll go and deal with the animals when the rain stops’. You are responsible for their welfare, no matter how busy you are or how sick you feel.”

Veterinarian Corey Regnerus-Kell, who leases a lifestyle block with his partner in Te Kauwhata, near Hamilton, says animal welfare is probably the most important part for aspiring lifestylers to grasp.

He started the Lifestyle Block Association to help educate people about things like animal husbandry and how to care for animals, while others use it to hunt for properties or market services to lifestylers.

“Fencing becomes really important. There are a lot of intricacies that come up that people don’t understand, like just how bad droughts can be and just how much feed is needed. It really is a mini-farm. That’s catching lifestylers out," he says.

Regnerus-Kell describes his property as a true “Old McDonald's Farm”. The couple have Dover sheep (“a strong meat breed”), alpacas, llamas, poultry for eggs, ducks, geese, quail and recently added emus to the mix. They rear pigs for bacon but no longer have cattle.

Motivated by a desire to reduce reliance on supermarkets for food with all their packaging and plastic waste, the couple also wanted to learn directly about what happened on the journey from paddock to plate.

“I needed to know myself if I was going to eat meat that I could do it myself. The raising, the husbandry, the care, and we were around for the home-kill processing.”

Regnerus-Kell says the privacy of not having someone overlooking your back fence, in combination with a strong rural community is “a good vibe”.

supplied Corey Regnerus-Kell lifestyle block in Te Kauwhata, near Hamilton. He says he likes not having close neighbours, but enjoys “over the fence” interaction with the rural community.

However, it is getting harder to find more property to lease.

In the last month he has tried to view four properties, which dozens of other people had beaten him to in each case, he says.

“There does still seem to be a continued increase [in interest]. If they come up for lease it's less than a day that they are on the market.”

Real Estate Institute rural spokesman Brian Peacock says while interest has been strong for years, sales increased after Covid.

In the last three months of 2020, a record number of lifestyle properties sold – 3071, compared to 1922 for the same period in 2019, an increase of 59.8 per cent.

Numbers in the quarter ending May 2017 were about 2300, so they hadn't exploded out of historical records. “It's solid and it's continuing to be solid, so maybe the constraint there is supply.”

Peacock says buyers are also looking further out and not limiting themselves to the outskirts of cities to secure their dream properties, a trend Wilkshire has also noticed.

The national median price for a lifestyle block is now $905,000, but varies depending on the region. The median price on the West coast is $272,000, before a big jump to between $600,000 and $700,000 in other regions. In many areas the median price is over $1 million, Peacock says.

While these prices might be out of reach for many, in many cases blocks around Auckland are lower than house prices in the city, he says.