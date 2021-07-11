The 'cut-throat' industry of New Zealand beekeeping

New research from the University of Otago shows some worker bees are able to sniff the parasite out and better protect their colony.

A veteran beekeeper has barely made enough profit as he watches prices of New Zealand honey continue to plummet.

John Berry​, a third generation Hawke's Bay apiarist, with more than 50 years experience with bees, has had an “OK” season, but is doubtful he’ll make a profit this year from clover or bush honey.

Unlike the rest of the world, New Zealand doesn’t have a bee shortage. In fact, it has too many bees. But as the mānuka industry continues to boom, other beekeepers face fierce competition, varroa and wasp invasions.

Berry said he knew of beekeepers in Hawke's Bay and across the North Island who simply abandoned their hives, as they couldn’t afford their upkeep.

READ MORE:

* Too many bees in Marlborough causes colony losses

* Warning for the future of bees as 'manuka gold' brings overpopulation

* Middle South Island bees suffer New Zealand's highest rate of colony loss

* The bees are all right, for now - but it takes a lot of work

* Study uncovers puzzling case of insecticides in New Zealand honey



“Nowadays, beekeeping is just so cut-throat. Most of the new corporate beekeepers have already gone into places where there were already bees and beekeepers. There’s no love lost between anybody.”

Berry said there were no rules or regulations in terms of where hives could be placed – spacial awareness between beekeepers used to be a “gentleman's agreement”.

“There’s half a million more hives in New Zealand than there should be and a lot of them are concentrated in certain areas. Most of the world is losing bees, but in New Zealand, that’s not true – yet the narrative is still out there.”

Berry said because of this, people in urban areas would buy hives as they thought they were doing bee populations a favour, but it could be a struggle for the bees to find food.

“Back in the day, bee hobbyists in town used to do really well, but now every man and his dog has got a hive, and towns are mainly lawns, roads and roofs.”

Georgia-May Gilbertson/Stuff John Berry says he's lucky to get $4 for a kilo of clover honey and doubts he'll make a profit this year.

“There’s not many flowers, and it doesn’t take many hives to completely swamp an area.”

Based in Tamahere in the Waikato region, Jane Lorimer​ has been beekeeping for more than 30 years and was one of the first women in New Zealand to become a full-time beekeeper.

At the beginning of summer, Lorimer had about 1800 hives, now she’s down to 1300, and the numbers are still dropping, mainly due to varroa re-invasion and wasps.

“Mānuka, depending on what you're selling, you used to be able to get $100 a kilo – now its $55 a kilo (depending on the quality), but local beekeepers don’t get that much, they might get about $20.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Beekeepers are having to find new ways of making money as they battle low honey prices across New Zealand.

The price dropped further when it came to Clover honey. Lorimer said beekeepers used to get about $15 a kilo,. That price has now dropped to about $4, and it cost $7 to produce a kilogram of honey.

“There's a lot of abandoned hives, re-invasion of varroa and the costs treatments for this have increased , and compliance costs have increased.”

Lorimer said the price dropped reflected world prices of honey and the focus on the mānuka trade.

“In the early days you couldn't sell it, no-one liked the flavour, right through until the late ‘60s. People used to bury it. Then people started to look into the old wives’ tales about its antibacterial properties in order to help the beekeepers out.”

President of NZ Apiculture Karin Cos said the health of New Zealand’s bees was verified by the annual colony loss surveys undertaken by Landcare Research on behalf of the Ministry for Primary Industries.

Unsplash Tamahere beekeeper Jane Lorimer said beekeepers are lucky if they get $4 for a kilo of Clover. It costs $7 to produce a kilo of honey. (File photo)

“Annual losses were around 11 per cent or 99,150 colonies over winter 2020. While this sounds like a lot we have close to 1 million hives in New Zealand.”

In the middle North Island, including Hawke’s Bay, it was reported varroa was at 31.3 per cent, the second highest level of varroa issues across the country, and queen losses at 37.5 per cent.

“We are hearing reports of high levels of varroa in some parts of the country, as well as wasp problems, including the Hawke’s Bay region again this year, and that this is creating problems for beekeepers and leading to bee losses.”

Cos said the price of clover honey had fallen from 25 per cent to 50 per cent during the past few seasons.

Chris Skelton Unique Manuka Factor Honey association spokesperson, NZ John Rawcliffe said the Manuka inudstry was strong, but other honeys were struggling.

“That does makes it tough for those beekeepers producing those honeys. This is largely a demand and supply issue (there are currently significant honey supplies sitting in New Zealand – we have reported up to around 25,000 to 30,000 tonnes).”

Spokesperson for Unique Mānuka Factor AssociationJohn Rawcliffe​ said while the mānuka industry was strong, other honeys (clover and bush) were in a “commodity zone”, with beekeepers finding it “very difficult to sell and survive”.

“There’s the cost of testing and varroa. It’s hard work just to do the basic honeys. The mānuka industry is very strong, it’s settling, but it’s constantly facing challenges such as MPI testing costs and overseas regulations. It is on a pedestal, and when something is on a pedestal, it gets tested a lot.”

Georgia-May Gilbertson/Stuff John Berry says he's lucky to get $4 for a kilo of clover honey and doubts he'll make a profit this year.

Rawcliffe said there was still an assumption of a mānuka “goldrush,” but said this wasn't the case.

“This is way past the ‘gold-rush phase’, it’s got solid business, the consumer continues to purchase and it has a lot of re-buy. It is the champagne of honeys, and it’s been around for 25 years. The gold rush mentality is gone.”

Rawcliffe identified a lack of boundary regulations when it came to where hives could be placed.

“That’s where there are no rules to the sandpit, you cannot expect ‘gentleman's agreements’ to work when there’s money. Someone regionally in the government needs to create the rules in that environment, so people can start to play cooperatively.

“We do it water, we do it with air, we do it with space, so there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be able to do it with hives. With big money 'gentleman’s rules’ don't work.”

Rawcliffe said mānuka prices were “steady and strong” and the market “was stable” and the honey did well during Covid-19 and export volumes had risen.