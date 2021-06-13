Ben Purua went to prison for manslaughter at 16 - farming has changed his life

Waikeria farm programme offers inmates a path towards employment on farms either on day release or when they get out.

Ben Purua went to prison for manslaughter in 2010, at age 16.

A history of family violence with the influence of gangs and drugs had set him on a path of crime that would take over a decade to unravel.

The life he is living today is a far cry from his former life of crime. He has been dairy farming for four years. Purua says he is drug, alcohol, violence and crime-free, and farming was one of the keys to his transformation.

Purua says he was fortunate enough to work on the Waikeria Prison farms, where he gained skills and qualifications that helped him when he got out. He could not read or write at that time, and many careers were out of his reach, but the hands-on nature of farming appealed.

“Farming was a part of my change. I love being outside in the fresh air, I love being up early, I love being out with the animals. I love just being a tutu! (hands-on person),” he says.

Purua made a success of it and despite returning to jail a couple of times after his first release, he is still at it.

Last month Purua was a finalist in the Ahuwhenua Young Māori Farmer awards and recently won the Perrin Ag Leadership award, My Milk Power Play award and the Westpac Financial Planning award at the Dairy Industry Awards.

Supplied Ben Purua, a former inmate at Waikeria Prison, has been farming for four years. He was a finalist in the Ahuwhenua Young Māori Farmer of the Year awards. Now he wants to develop a farm for the purpose of transitioning prisoners out of prison and into the dairy industry.

Waikeria Prison Farms

Industries manager at Waikeria Prison, Stewart Morgan says there are 1200 hectares of farmland at the prison, with two dairy farms and a dry stock beef farm. The prison farm has been running since the early 1900s.

Inmates do all the day-to-day activities that take place on any farm, including fencing, weed spraying, maintenance, milking and animal health, he says.

Each inmate has a case manager who assesses whether they are suitable candidates for the programme. They are nominated and then go through an advisory process in which it is decided if an inmate is suitable to work beyond the security fences.

“In some cases we may only have them for a week, some we have for up to 18 months. They do initial health and safety unit standards and we work towards a level 2 primary ITO general skills. The length of time they’re with us determines how much they get done.”

Inmates learn work skills and ethics that are transferrable to any career path they find themselves on, he says.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Stewart Morgan, industries manager at Waikeria Prison, says inmates learn soft skills on the prison farms that will serve them in their future careers.

“We've had several success stories that we know of. Ben Purua is one of them. However, when guys are released they are private citizens and it’s difficult for us to track how they go after that.”

An inmate by the name of ‘T’ describes how the farming programme at Waikeria has given him hope for his future, after a life of violence.

“It’s a hard thing to talk about, but I’ve witnessed my father giving my mother a bash a lot of times. I’ve ended up in that same situation. That’s why I’m here today. Most of my offending is family violence, really,” T says.

Being on the farm is therapeutic, he says.

“This is my second season at the farm. What I really enjoy the most about farming is animal welfare. Giving the cows enough feed, treating them, making sure their water is going properly. It's like nurturing your kids.”

The experience has given him confidence to move forward in life, he says.

T has set a goal of being approved for the Release to Work programme, so he can be a paid worker on a nearby farm, and hopes to make a new career out of farming once he is released.

“I’ve been a builder and I’ve worked in the freezing works, but I see farming as the pathway for me now.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff ‘T’ hopes to be approved for the Release to Work programme, and eventually he wants to go into farming when he gets out.

The Power of Forgiveness

Purua was convicted with two other teenagers for the manslaughter of Donald Stewart in 2010. Stewart was beaten to death as the youths were attempting to steal his car.

After his release four years later he began a relationship with his wife Nikki. The domestic abuse didn’t take long to start.

In a recent video for Man Up, an organisation that helps men overcome disfunction through a 15-week programme to “open up, not harden up”, Purua described how he regularly witnessed his mother being beaten as a child, and suffered violence himself at the hands of her partner.

Speaking to Stuff, Purua says that before he went through the Man Up training in 2016, he had been through 60 courses to overcome his violent tendencies, but none of them worked.

Man Up is about real transformation, not just ticking boxes, and provides cultural and spiritual elements that had been absent from his life previously. Training is given by men who have come out the other end of a life of violence and dealt with their dysfunctional behaviour, he says.

Purua describes another transformational moment in his life, the moment when he was forgiven by Stewart's daughter, Tracey Stewart. Her hope that the young offenders would make something of their lives has inspired him to step up and show that he can change. He had never experienced forgiveness before, he says.

“That moment in the courthouse set me free, took that weight off my shoulders and also being able to connect with the family [was positive]. It’s been an amazing journey. The power of forgiveness is something else.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Ben Purua wants to give hope and support to prisoners who work on Waikeria Prison Farms so that they can rebuild their lives through farming.

Looking to the Future

Now Purua runs the Man Up ‘Boyz II Men’ meetings in Tokoroa twice a week.

“I saw that it had worked for me and I thought that it could work for others as well who had the same sort of background and upbringing.”

On top of his farming duties as an assistant farm manager at Trinity Lands, he is on call 24/7 for the men he is involved with. And since late last year he has given regular presentations at Waikeria Prison to inmates, corrections officers, farmers and rural businesses about how farming has turned his life around.

“My role is giving hope to the prisoners and to bridge the relationship between them and possible employment. Pretty much bringing across that if you are able to give these guys an opportunity they could be a success story.”

But he has bigger ambitions than that.

Purua is working with a number of iwi trusts to set up a farm to transition prisoners out and into the workforce in the first few months after their release. The idea is to provide the wraparound support needed to guide them through the initial steps. The project is still at discussion stage, he says.

“I've already been in meetings with one big organisation that has 14 farms and with the shortage of staff in the dairy industry, they are really keen to jump on board as soon as possible.”

He wants to work with any trust that is open to taking ex-prisoners on board and says a field day is being planned.

Purua says he has grown to love farming and feels it has a lot to offer ex-prisoners.

“I just know how hard it is to break the cycle. I want to be that hope and offer the support to others to rebuild their lives through farming. No point just me succeeding. I will feel success if I help others succeed.”