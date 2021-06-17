Asparagus harvester leads robotic revolution at Fieldays

Technology from a popular gaming console could help take the pain out of asparagus picking.

The University of Waikato showcased its robotic asparagus harvester on the first day of Fieldays at Mystery Creek, near Hamilton.

Dr Shen Hin Lim​, senior lecturer in mechatronics and mechanical engineering, said the robot uses cameras from an Xbox Kinect console to scan and select asparagus spears for picking.

A robotic arm then cuts the spear as the machine passes over.

New Zealand's asparagus industry has around 40 growers spread across the main growing regions of Waikato, Canterbury, the southwest of the North Island and Hawke's Bay.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Dr Shen Hin Lim, senior lecturer in mechatronics and mechanical engineering at the University of Waikato, says a robotic asparagus harvester could be a game changer for growers.

The vegetable is harvested by hand in early summer, a backbreaking, labour-intensive task.

Although commercialisation is still a few years away, Lim said the robotic harvester could be a game changer for growers.

”We’ve tested on farm twice and had it going at twice the speed of human pickers and it still worked,” he said.

The harvester is one of three horticultural robots the university entered in the prototype category of this year’s Fieldays Innovation Awards.

A grape vine pruner and a kiwifruit orchard survey robot round out the trio. All three are collaborative projects involving students and academics from the School of Engineering and the School of Computing and Mathematical Sciences in partnership with other academic institutions and businesses.

Auckland University holds the contract for the five-year MaaraTech project, funded by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, and the University of Waikato is subcontracted to focus on hardware development and physical creation of the technology.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff The robotic harvester uses cameras from an Xbox gaming console to scan and select asparagus spears.

Dr Benjamin McGuinness, a research and teaching fellow in mechanical engineering at the University of Waikato, said the robot’s cutting blade – dubbed “the barracuda” – evolved from commercial secateurs.

The design features a series of slots in the anvil of the bottom blade, which help ensure wires aren’t cut by mistake.

“The idea is, the wire will fall into the slots but the cane is too big to fit in there, so the blade will cut the cane,” McGuinness said.

The orchard survey robot, funded by Zespri, uses sensors to navigate around the orchard and collect a range of data through the life cycle of kiwifruit growing.

Project leader Nick Pickering, a systems engineering lecturer at the University of Waikato, said research later this year will look at flower counting and canopy cover, with plans to expand into pest and disease detection, fruit estimation and plant structure.

”At the moment, farmers can go out and have a look themselves but it's hard to get precise information or count flowers from a quad,” he said.

“With the information from the robot, growers will be able to decide which steps to take to get the best fruit quality and quantity.”