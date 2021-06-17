Farming exports are forecast to hit a record $49.1 billion next year

Oceans and Fisheries Minister David Parker said the sector had performed remarkably well in the face of Covid-19.

Farming exports are forecast to hit a record $49.1 billion, up 3.4 per cent, over the next year according to a Government report.

The Situation and Outlook for Primary Industries report, released on Thursday at Fieldays, near Hamilton, says by June 2025 the sector’s exports are forecast to reach $53.1b.

This follows a 1.1 per cent dip in total food and fibre exports for the year ending June 30.

Oceans and Fisheries Minister David Parker said the sector had performed remarkably well in the face of Covid-19.

“New Zealand’s farmers, growers, fishers, processors, makers, and crafters have risen to the challenges that 2021 has presented.

“At the same time we all came to realise how interdependent we are, with truck drivers, processing staff and others in the supply chain ensuring products got to our markets.

The report highlighted that the horticultural sector in particular had performed well.

Its export revenue was forecast to hit $6.6b, up 2.3 per cent by June 30. The rise was driven by larger crops and export volumes of kiwifruit and avocados, as well as continued overseas demand for fresh fruit and wine.

Parker said challenges arising from the pandemic, including food service disruptions and shipping logistics, have been felt across several sectors with the seafood sector hit harder than most.

“Demand did slow considerably during the pandemic, but export volumes and prices for products such as rock lobster are recovering well. The sector has done well to navigate the challenges of the past year.”

Forestry Minister Stuart Nash said the update also showed that demand for dairy and forestry exports was bouncing back better than expected.

Forestry revenue was expected to reach $6.3b this year, an increase of nearly 13 per cent, due to higher export volumes and prices, he said.

Export volumes of logs were also set to increase by 21.4 per cent and was a testament to the sector's resilience, Nash said.

Forestry would also benefit from the upgraded free trade agreement with China, signed in January, which eliminated tariffs for 99 per cent of New Zealand’s nearly $3.3b wood and paper trade to China, he said.

Parker said while the effects of Covid-19 would continue for some time, including labour shortages, work was under way to bridge the gap, including the Opportunity Grows Here campaign, to attract New Zealanders to food and fibre sector jobs.