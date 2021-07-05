Applications open for $4m fund for Canterbury's flood-stricken farmers

Damage on a Canterbury farm, photographed in early June as floodwater subsides.

Farmers left with damaged land after the Canterbury floods five weeks ago can apply for financial aid from Friday.

The Ministry for Primary Industries will open applications on Friday for grants from its $4 million Canterbury Flood Recovery Fund.

Farmers and growers will have until July 30 to apply.

The ministry’s deputy director-general of agriculture and investment services, Karen Adair, said the support would “help flood-affected farmers and growers across Canterbury to get back on their feet as quickly as possible”.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Dan Harper, left, owner of Quartz Hill Station in the upper Rakaia Gorge, checks the damage on his farm immediately after the floods.

“The cleanup task ahead of primary producers is massive and some are facing significant costs not covered by insurance,” she said.

Close to 100 farmers had been offered grants from the Government’s initial $350,000 emergency fund. Adair said those farmers could now apply for more money from the recovery fund if needed.

The grants were intended to help farmers clear flood debris and re-sow pasture and crops, and they could apply retrospectively for work already done.

Stuff Flooding broke roads including Thompsons Track, near Ashburton. This photo was taken on June 2.

“Our highest priority is the clean-up of debris such as shingle, boulders, trees and silt, to return paddocks to a productive state,” Adair said.

Applications would be assessed by an independent panel, yet to be confirmed, selected with the input of sector groups.

More details on the fund were on the Canterbury flooding support page on the ministry’s website.

Some affected farmers had called for the Government to do more, with some calculating they had been left with uninsurable losses exceeding $1m.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Louise and Riki Davis watched the floodwaters rise around their Springfield home and business.

The flooding followed record rainfalls in parts of inland Canterbury, with properties near rivers sustaining heavy damage from huge volumes of shifted shingle and other debris.

Some farmers blamed regional council Environment Canterbury for their land damage, saying river mismanagement rather than a natural event was behind the disaster.

Some noted the after-effects of the May 29 to 31 rainfall and flooding could be ruinous to their businesses if they did not receive sufficient help.