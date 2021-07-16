'No words are enough': Farm worker dies from haybale crush injuries

Daniel Kingsford, 43, died after he suffered extensive crush injuries when a haybale fell on top of him during the Canterbury floods. (File photo)

Lying in hospital with a broken body, Dan Kingsford’s last words to his partner were an apology for the freak farming accident that would end up taking his life.

Sheltering from the heavy rain that flooded Canterbury on May 30, Kingsford was waiting for his boss to finish a phone call before they fed the cows, when a waterlogged 600-kilogram hay bale fell and crushed him.

The 43-year-old shouted to his boss to move, but in that split second his choice to run forward rather than sideways proved fatal.

Partner Tina Wilson last spoke to Kingsford at Christchurch Hospital after he was flown in by the Westpac Rescue helicopter.

Initially told Kingsford had broken his leg, Wilson was shocked to see the extent of her childhood sweetheart’s injuries.

She was able to speak to him for about five minutes, when he apologised for the accident. He then was placed into an induced coma for 33 days.

Following six hours of surgery Wilson was told just how severe Kingsford's injuries were. A broken pelvis that had separated from his spine, a spiral fracture to the right femur, kidney and liver damage, and a broken nose. He had to have a stent placed in his left leg to ensure blood flow.

Six days after the incident, his injuries were still so bad his partner was told by doctors to “gather the family together” as he was not expected to make it through the night.

Kingsford underwent emergency surgery two days later and it appeared he had stabilised.

Able to nod his head, squeeze Wilson’s hand and give the thumbs up, Kingsford had even begun to breathe on his own for three hours at a time.

A later ten-hour surgery on his crushed pelvis had initially gone well, but later that night he began to deteriorate as his liver failed.

Too sick to enable a liver transplant to take place in Auckland, Kingsford’s body shut down. Doctors told Wilson there was no hope left.

He died the next morning, leaving his partner and sons Ethyn and Dylan in shock. Wilson is still struggling to come to terms with their loss.

“No words are enough,” she told Stuff.

The couple were together 12 years, after reigniting a romance they first started teenagers.

“We never fought. We always talked things out and had lots of laughs with each other ... we were an amazing team together.

“We understood each other in ways no-one else could.”

Wilson and Kingsford had been focused on becoming debt-free, so they could achieve their dream of buying a lifestyle block.

At the funeral, she spoke of the kind, hard-working man she loved.

“When we were looking through photos on our hard drive there was one of me, and you said, ‘there’s my angel’ – little did we know,” Wilson told mourners.

A Givealittle page was set up initially to help Kingsford during his recovery, but funds would now go towards funeral costs.

WorkSafe is investigating the incident.