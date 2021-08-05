Farm chemicals make a deadly cocktail for bees, a new study finds

A new study has found that cocktails of agricultural chemicals are more harmful to bees than previously thought.

Despite lobbying for decades about the use of chemical cocktails known to kill bees, nothing has been done about it, says Apiculture New Zealand.

Barry Foster, chairman of the industry body’s science and research focus group, said tank mixes, which farmers and chemical applicators use to spray crops, normally contained surfactants. Surfactants are chemicals applied with pesticides and herbicides to make them spread and stick better, and had long been known to cause harm to bees.

“We’ve been lobbying the [Environmental Protection Authority] for a couple of decades and still nothing has been done about it.”

In Canterbury, councils sprayed river banks for gorse and broom control, and added surfactant to help stop the drift of herbicide. Often it was during flowering because it was easier to see, but these were important plants for bees to get pollen off. If they were sprayed when they weren't flowering, bee losses wouldn’t be so bad, he said.

The study, from the Royal Holloway University in London and published in the journal Nature, looked at 90 previous studies that focussed on the combined effect of parasites, agricultural chemicals and nutrition that affected bee health.

When bees were exposed to a combination of pesticides, parasites and poor nutrition, the negative effect of each one was increased, more than if they were just added together.

These flowering plants provide a much-needed food source for bees heading into winter hibernation and provide food to build up hive populations in early spring.

The multiplying effect was even worse when bees came into contact with multiple agricultural chemicals. But the cumulative effect of parasitic infections or malnutrition, which the bees had evolved to withstand were found to be no greater than expected.

Foster said had not been studied enough. Bees foraged throughout the landscape and came into contact with agricultural chemicals and brought them back to the hive.

Other causes of bee loss were pests and malnutrition. Foraging diversity had decreased and bees needed a wider range of flora to feed off, including trees, he said.

The authority regulated individual chemicals and their impacts on bees and other creatures, but resources were scarce. To study tank mixes, which farmers or chemical applicators used to spray crops, was complex.

The researchers concluded that laws governing the use of agricultural chemicals did not take these effects into account, and if regulatory agencies underestimated the effects of combining chemicals used in intensive farming, bees might be in more danger than previously thought.

Declining bee populations are a threat to food security and wild ecosystems worldwide.

In the past, studies that investigated the effects of how chemicals interacted had produced mixed and inconclusive results, the researchers said.

Physicians and Scientists for Global Responsibility trustee Jodie Brunning said the work built on years of research that had proved to be “politically unpalatable” in New Zealand.

Regulations were out of date, she said.

“We see cocktail effects of chemical mixtures interacting to make an exposed area more harmfully toxic at a lower level than at the level declared safe by regulators. Scientists observe this happening in freshwater, in agricultural soils and in human bodies,” Brunning said.

Chemical mixtures not only contaminated honey but also the royal jelly fed to bees and the food fed to bee larvae and could affect the health of subsequent generations of bees, she said.

The cocktail effect also affected bees’ hormones. The authority has not formulated a policy that takes account of hormone level exposures.

“By contrast the European Environment Agency has been bringing this to the public’s attention for over a decade,” she said.

The precautionary principle was not an overarching principle in New Zealand legislation, she said.

Authority general manager of hazardous substances and new organisms, Chris Hill said it reviewed combinations of ingredients in products, including insecticides, fungicides, and herbicides.

“The findings of this study highlight the importance of having monitoring programmes in place, like the OECD Pollinator Incidents Information System, to which the EPA gathers reports about suspected hive poisonings from around New Zealand.

“These reports can help governments around the world make the best decisions for protecting pollinators. The Ministry for Primary Industries also conducts an annual bee colony loss survey to understand the state of managed honey bee colonies.”

The authority worked closely with Apiculture New Zealand, and encouraged all beekeepers to report suspected hive poisonings through its website, he said.