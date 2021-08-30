Demand for NZ beef set to remain strong amid global disruption

New Zealand beef exports were unlikely to be affected by limited Argentinian exports, says Rabobank analyst Genevieve Stevens.

Prices for New Zealand beef remain strong in exports markets despite the turbulence in the global beef trade, with producers in a good position ahead of spring, a new report says.

Restrictions on beef exports from Argentina and ongoing disruption from Covid-19 were creating turbulent conditions in the global beef trade but farm gate prices for New Zealand beef had remained elevated over the last three months, RaboResearch analyst Genevieve Steven​ said.

Rabobank’s quarterly report on the global beef trade showed this was due to demand from China, as well as lower export volumes from Australia.

“Pricing across both islands is tracking well ahead of last year and currently sits 10 per cent above the five-year average,” Steven​ said.

Exports for the first half of the year were up 3 per cent on last year’s volumes, despite less beef going to the United States and Canada. Export volumes of beef had dropped by 26 per cent and 56 per cent respectively in those markets, as exports to China had risen strongly, up 26 per cent, compared to the first half of last year.

“Although volumes were higher, export earnings for the first half of the year were back by 5 per cent as a result of a stronger New Zealand dollar and greater volume going to lower-value markets.”

But beef pricing was expected to remain strong through to November, she said.

“We anticipate New Zealand prices will be held up by continued strong demand from the US and China.”

RNZ New Zealand exports of beef and lamb to China hit $1.5 billion just last year, but the Chinese Government wants to halve meat consumption in the country by 2030.

But wholesale beef prices in the US were easing, more of their cows were being slaughtered, their grilling season was ending and stimulus packages were winding down, all of which posed a risk to the pricing of New Zealand beef, she said.

The Argentinian government had restricted beef exports in June to increase domestic supply and this was likely to have a substantial impact on the global beef trade in the next few months, as Argentina was the fifth-largest beef exporter last year and the second largest supplier to China.

The restrictions limited exports to 50 per cent of the monthly volume exported in the second half of last year.

While the restrictions would be reviewed at the end of the month, they would likely continue, Steven​ said.

Some aspects of the restrictions might be eased, including allowing more exports to China and Israel, which were its two biggest markets. But If the restrictions remained in place until the end of the year, Argentinian exports could drop by 23.5 per cent year-on-year.

Supplied Rabobank analyst Genevieve Stevens says demand for New Zealand will remain strong despite global disruption from Covid and Argentinian restrictions on beef exports.

Stevens said the most likely scenario was that exports to China and Israel would be maintained, meaning Argentinian exports would drop by only 9.5 per cent.

“It would meet the demands of the production sector and raise the availability of beef on the domestic market,” Steven​ said.

Limited exports from Argentina would benefit neighbouring markets like Brazil and Uruguay but was having little impact, if any, on New Zealand exports.

Covid-19 could also affect markets for the rest of the year, she said.

“We’ve recently seen Covid-19 cases number creep back up, particularly in Europe, eastern Mediterranean, Africa and the West Pacific.

“Global retail figures remain strong and food service sales were continuing to improve into June, but the new Delta strain and increased case numbers may impact food service in coming months.”