Groundswell NZ have had a win, but they won't stop their campaign

They’ve had a win, but the battle is far from over.

Groundswell NZ is pleased the Government has ‘’seen some sense’’ and decided to consult on some of the winter grazing rules the group campaigned against because they were unworkable for the nation’s farmers, co-founder Bryce McKenzie says.

But there were still rules that had been introduced that needed to be changed, such as those around significant natural areas and the ‘ute tax’ and Groundswell would continue to fight for change, he said.

“It’s taken 12 months of bickering and arguing and protests to get to this point, when they could have just read the 17,000 submissions that people made that told them they were wrong in the first place,’’ McKenzie said.

Environment Minister James Shaw and Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor announced on Thursday that the Government would open consultation on some rules it had implemented as part of its National Environmental Standards for Freshwater, which were introduced in August 2020.

It proposed changes included removing the date for resowing, the rules around pugging, changing the measurement of slope to maximum allowable slope rather than mean slope, and including a new condition to protect critical source areas

A further six-month deferral to the commencement of the regulations is also proposed, now beginning on November 1, 2022.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Laurence Paterson and Bryce McKenzie of Groundswell NZ.

“It’s [the original proposals] caused a lot of unnecessary stress for farmers who wondered how on earth they were going to comply with rules they had no hope of complying with, and what the implications of that might have been,’’ McKenzie said.

It was the 60,000 New Zealanders that turned out for the groups’ ‘Howl of A Protest’ throughout the country in July that made the Government take notice, he said.

“For me, personally, it's the 60,000 people that got in their tractors and trucks and utes and took the time to drive to town to show their frustration – how can you ignore that?

“Yes we campaigned against it but it's the people behind the scenes and the people who took the time to stand up for what they believed in that have had the win – and thank you to all of them,’’ he said.

The consultation period will run for six weeks until October 7.

”Yet again they have chosen the busiest time of the year for farmers, during calving and lambing, but we’d encourage everyone who can to make a submission. This isn’t set in stone, we can’t count all our chickens before they’re hatched,’’ McKenzie said.

Groundswells’ ‘Can You Hear Us’ tooting protest would continue for the next two Fridays at 12.30pm, before it turned its attention to a further protest in November.