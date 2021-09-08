150 Synlait jobs could be cut as part of proposed restructure

Synlait Milk is proposing to cut its workforce by 15 per cent.

Milk processing company Synlait has begun a consultation process with staff and unions that could lead to 150 jobs being lost, about 15 per cent of its workforce.

In a statement to the New Zealand Stock Exchange on Wednesday, Synlait said it had informed its staff that a two-week consultation period had begun to assess a potential organisation restructure.

Chief executive John Penno​ said the company had experienced a lot of change in the last year and some parts of the business were now over-resourced, while others were under-resourced.

“We need to review and reset the structure of our business to match our current goals to be successful,” he said.

Synlait had 1020 workers, and the restructure proposed a 15 per cent cut, about 150 jobs.

The changes were designed to remove any “unhelpful hierarchy” from the company and align leadership and resourcing around its nutritional, ingredients and liquid business units. This would ensure that staff had the information, resources and freedom to act as they needed to, Penno​ said.

“As part of this, we are also on a journey to transform our culture. We need to build teams that are working together with clear roles and responsibilities and the systems needed to chase the growth we are looking to achieve.

“This is not just a cost out exercise, it is a complete reset of how we operate the business,” he said.

The 15 per cent reduction in headcount had the potential to generate yearly savings of between $10 million and $12m.

Synlait would discuss the proposed changes with affected workers and union representatives over the next two weeks, after which a further update would be made along with its full-year results for the 2021 financial year on September 27.

In May, the company warned that it was heading for its first yearly loss after eight years of being listed on the NZX. Synlait expected to post a full-year loss of between $20m and $30m in the year ending July, after previously saying in March that it had expected to break even.

Demand from a2 Milk Company had weakened due to disruptions caused by Covid-19, including shipping delays, lower prices and concerns around inventory.

The hit to sales was after Synlait increased its debt to diversify its products, manufacturing sites and customers to reduce its reliance on a2 and set the stage for future growth.

The share price mid-morning on Wednesday was $3.20, up nearly 1 per cent overnight, but down 48 per cent from a year ago.