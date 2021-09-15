Consumers urged to check pork product labels as country of origin rules delayed again

“Our research tells us that many consumers are surprised that the pork in [ham and bacon] may be imported from a number of countries,” says NZ Pork chief executive David Baines​.

The Government has delayed plans for origin of food labelling regulations until next year, due to the disruption and uncertainty caused by Covid-19, frustrating pork producers who compete with foreign imports.

In an email from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment to NZ Pork, the ministry said a range of measures were on hold, including country of origin labelling.

David Baines​, chief executive of the industry body, which represented pork producers, said the sector was disappointed at further delays.

He said, under the current rules, imported pork would continue to be “hidden” from consumers under a “Made in New Zealand” label if items like ham and bacon were processed in New Zealand.

“Our research tells us that many consumers are surprised that the pork in these products may be imported from a number of countries.”

The email said the consumer information standards (origin of food) regulations would now commence on February 12, instead of December as previously planned, giving businesses more time to prepare and recognising the “significant disruption” that had been caused over the last few weeks.

This was the second time the regulations had been delayed due to Covid disruption.

The Government began consulting on country of origin labelling regulations after laws designed to give consumers clarity around the origin of food products were passed in late 2018.

But in May last year, MBIE announced a 12-month delay in recommending the regulations and pushed them to June this year, to come into effect in December.



Baines said the further delay was “hugely frustrating” for farmers as cheaper imported pork that did not have to meet New Zealand’s high animal welfare and environmental standards could continue to be sold without clear labelling.

“While we appreciate the delay is due to the disruption and uncertainty caused to business by the re-emergence of Covid-19, we are particularly disappointed that the regulations will not be in place for the Christmas period like we expected.

“Despite the regulatory delay, NZ Pork will still be encouraging consumers to look on the label and ask retailers for locally born and raised pork, especially going into the Christmas ham season.”

Supplied Cheaper imported pork doesn’t have to meet New Zealand’s high animal welfare and environmental standards, NZ Pork says.

The sector was still concerned that the regulations were not comprehensive enough, as it would not apply to all imported pork. It would only cover fresh, chilled and cured pork, Baines​ said.

“Pork processed in other ways will not have to be labelled. That means imported pork would be labelled with its country of origin if presented as ‘fresh’ (chilled), while the same product, if marinated or infused, would sit alongside New Zealand pork and escape the need for labelling as imported,” he said.

The email from MBIE said the Government remained committed to implementing the new country of origin disclosure rules for the benefit of consumers and said the decision to delay had not been made lightly.