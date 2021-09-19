Nelson tech company SnapIT buys Canadian fisheries monitoring company Teem Fish

In the United States discarding fish is legal and a requirement of fishing. Snap IT has used this video footage to create AI that automatically detects discards on New Zealand boats for real time feedback.

Nelson camera and artificial intelligence company SnapIT has bought Canadian fisheries monitoring business Teem Fish, in the hope it will bag a big tender for the roll-out of cameras on the New Zealand inshore fishing fleet.

Inshore vessels fish close to shore, where fishing poses a significant risk to protected species, according to the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).

SnapIT chief executive Chris Rodley said the project would be the largest camera roll out globally on a fishing fleet and would be keenly watched by the industry.

MPI had plans to fit cameras to 345 vessels by 2024. The information gathered by the cameras would support fisheries management and compliance with fisheries rules more broadly, a spokesman said in March.

SnapIT offers GPS tracking, satellite communication, on-board video cameras, and AI-driven data storage.

It is able to identify fish species, type and size, and has already been involved in a number of trials with MPI for the roll-out, but those had not involved AI.

The purchase of Teem Fish kicked off a long-term strategy to acquire global fisheries companies with a strong local customer base for the company.

Supplied Chris Rodley is chief executive of SnapIT, which has developed a high-definition image capturing, processing, transmission and analytics system for use on fishing boats.

Teem Fish had strong connections in the fisheries industry, and a federal designation, allowing it to provide monitoring data on federally regulated fisheries, Rodley said.

SnapIT had provided most of the hardware and software to Teem Fish for its monitoring systems since it started two years ago.

Bringing together the two companies would allow them to provide greater assurance that fisheries were managed in an environmentally sustainably way, Rodley said.

“If the story we are telling is that we are the best managed fishery in the world and we are proving it through transparency, we can demand a premium. We need that given the size of our fisheries export.”

Rodley would not disclose the purchase price but said it was “a significant acquisition”. It felt good to have “the tide go in the other direction” and have a Kiwi firm purchase a foreign company, he said.

SnapIT had raised capital for the deal and was in the process of raising more for its next acquisition, he said.

Supplied SnapIT cameras can record all activity on board boats and send it back to servers onshore where a computers filter the footage for any suspicious behaviour.

“We are trying to build a group of companies that makes it a no-brainer for MPI [to choose us].”

MPI expected onboard camera surveillance to reduce bycatch, fish that was not intended to be caught.

SnapIT had offices in Britain, Canada and the US, as well as in Nelson.