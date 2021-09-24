Snapper catch rules loosened after more than 15 years

Snapper allowances on the North Island’s west coast have increased after recovering well from limitations imposed in 2005.

Catch limits for snapper on the North Island’s west coast are set to increase.

Catch limits of 15 fish stocks have been updated as part of a twice-yearly review, with some fish stock limits increased and others reduced.

The North Island’s west coast snapper were found to have recovered well after tighter catch limits were imposed in 2005.

The Minister for Oceans and Fisheries, David Parker made the changes after a review of science information and public consultation, Ministry for Primary Industries director of fisheries management, Emma Taylor said.

The affected fish stocks were a mixture of recreational, customary and commercial fisheries.

All 15 fish stocks were of high importance to tangata whenua, commercial and recreational fishers and the wider public, she said.

Overall catch limits and allowances would decrease for some shared fisheries covered in the sustainability review, which included red gurnard, east coast South Island blue cod and northern hāpuku and bass.

More than 8000 submissions from the public and other interests were received about the snapper fishery.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF Ōpito Bay is a special place, with a noticeable drop in scallop numbers, a voluntary ban on taking scallops is in place to protect the resource for future generations.

“The Minister for Oceans and Fisheries considered the feedback received, as well as best available information about the health of the fishery ... These increases take a cautious approach while allowing everyone to benefit from the fishery while the stock continues to increase in size.”

The total allowable catch for snapper had increased from 1785 to 3065 tonnes. For commercial fishers it had increased from 1300 to 1600 tonnes. The allowance for customary Māori fishing had gone up from 43 to 100 tonnes, and the total for recreational fishers had increased from 312 to 1205 tonnes.

It was important that any changes provided for current and future generations, and these changes would help ensure there was enough fish in the water for everyone, she said.

South Island blue cod also garnered strong public interest. The total commercial catch allowance had decreased from 162.7 to 130 tonnes. The limit for had been set for customary Māori fishing and recreational fishing at 20 and 83 tonnes, respectively.

Stocks with increased limits include:

Ling in the Southland region

Gemfish in the South Island and Chatham Rise, and the west coast off Taranaki and Wellington

Southern bluefin tuna nationwide

Snapper off the west coast of the North Island, Auckland, and Taranaki

Red gurnard off the West Coast and top of the South Island

Stocks with reduced limits include:

Hoki nationwide

Black cardinalfish off the east coast of Northland and Auckland

Hāpuku and bass off Northland, Bay of Plenty, and the North Island’s east coast

Red Gurnard off the east and west coasts of Auckland and Northland, and the Bay of Plenty

School shark off Southland and the sub-Antarctic islands

The commercial blue cod fishery off Kaikoura, Canterbury, and Otago

More detailed information on the changes, including maps which show all areas affected, can be found here.