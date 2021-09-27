Zespri's exports to China continue as normal after Covid-19 found on kiwifruit

Zespri’s exports to China are continuing as normal after some of its kiwifruit tested positive for Covid-19 in China last week.

On Monday, Zespri chief executive Dan Mathieson said work with authorities was ongoing and all subsequent Covid-19 tests had been negative.

While some short-term impact was expected, exports were continuing as normal, he said.

“All shipments into China have been processed in accordance with standard protocols, including testing for Covid-19 and disinfecting to provide additional certainty. This is the same process all previous imports to China have followed.

“Our team in China is also working hard with our partners to ensure that trust is maintained, that our industry’s robust health and food safety processes are understood and that any impact on sales is minimised,” he said.

Mathieson said New Zealand’s kiwifruit industry adhered to strict safety standards and to date there had been no reported cases of Covid-19 in orchards or packhouses.

On Friday, Zespri said it had launched “emergency management plans” after a batch of its fruit tested positive for the virus and stocks were pulled from some Chinese supermarket shelves.

In an email to the kiwifruit industry, Mathieson confirmed it was Zespri fruit exported last month which tested positive, and all subsequent tests had come back negative.

The fruit which tested positive was shipped from Tauranga on August 16, a day before the latest Covid-19 outbreak was discovered in New Zealand.

It had tested negative for Covid-19 in Shanghai, and was “disinfected as per standard China customs protocols before being cleared and distributed”.

The positive test came from fruit held by a second-tier distributor in Hefei province, neighbouring Jiangsu province.