How farmers buy their first farm: 'I've never been so broke in my life'

Shaun Wise left auditing to become a dairy farmer. He says he's on track to own his first farm in seven years but could do it four years if he can increase his herd size.

It’s hard enough for somebody to build up enough money to get into their first house, given the price of land. So how do you buy a farm?

Nelson sheep and beef farmer Kerry Irvine​ spent 17 years shearing and stashing his earnings, while he and his wife lived off her income, before he was able to lease the farm they eventually bought.

“We lived pretty cheap and nasty but we were saving up to $1000 a day on a really good day.

“The last year we saved before we bought stock and capital and started leasing, we saved just under $88,000 for the year. We jumped in the deep end, and I’ve never been so broke in my life.”

Irvine​ bought the land a year ago and runs 120 breeding cows, 1200 breeding ewes and 120 trade lambs, which he plans to sell when the schedule peaks.

It wasn’t the best farm, but a first farm, he said.

“With a bit of love and care we will get the farm going forward. Some days it's hard looking over the fence and seeing a nice new tractor going by. But you know, I’m not poor. I’ve got a wife and two kids and I put a roof over their heads.”

The most recent figures from the Real Estate Institute show that the median price per hectare for all farms sold in the three months to August was $27,250, compared to $25,460 for the same period last year.

Kerry Irvine at the Nelson A&P Show. He now owns a sheep and beef farm after 17 years and shearing and saving.

The institute’s All Farm Price Index, which adjusts for differences in farm size, location and farming type, unlike the median price per hectare, increased 14.6 per cent in the three months ending August compared to the year before.

Dairy NZ principal economist Graeme Doole​ said banks not only wanted to see equity, they wanted to know about a person’s ability to manage a farm’s performance, to ensure their investment was safe.

A couple of years ago when the milk price wasn't so flash, banks were less keen on lending to dairy farmers, especially when the Reserve Bank introduced tighter capital adequacy ratios, Doole​ said.

Now milk payouts are high, and banks are lending again.

Abe de Wolde is seeking three more people to work on his dairy farms in 2ic positions but cannot find Kiwis to do the job.

While some people inherited a farm through what could be the messy business of succession, the other main pathway to farm ownership was share milking, to gradually build up equity.

South African born Shaun Wise​ moved to New Zealand in 2008 to pursue his dream of working in agriculture. He and his Kiwi wife, Andrea, have spent the last decade slowly working towards that goal.

Starting out with nothing, he now has a 600-strong herd of dairy cows that he leases to Dairy Holdings.

“This is our first season of full herd ownership, which is awesome but scary.”

Wise began working on dairy farms in 2010 as a junior before graduating to second-in-charge. The couple bought their first 21 cows in 2017, and gradually bought more in the successive years, leasing them out as they went.

Shaun Wise​, a former auditor, says the ability to plan and put goals on paper has been key to getting ahead, as land prices are high.

“I pretty much put all my time into developing myself as a dairy farmer, doing all the courses. I want to own three farms. We have got three kids so depending on their enthusiasm for the dairy industry - we have one that’s really keen - but we are just eyeing out our first farm.”

Wise​ said that this could be a reality in seven years with the existing herd and four years if they increased the herd size to 1000.

“The idea is to get a fairly good place. We are budgeting about $50,000 per ha and about 140 ha.”

A former auditor, Wise​ said the ability to plan and put their goals on paper had been key, as land prices were high.

But farmers didn't need to have aspirations of land ownership to have a long and prosperous career in farming, said Federated Farmers meat and wool chair William Beetham​.

Federated Farmers meat and wool chairman William Beetham says farmers don't need to have aspirations of land ownership to have a long and prosperous career in farming.

“There’s a consideration of equity partnerships that are starting to become more prevalent and farmers are looking for ways that might involve attractive management opportunities, that might not involve the sale of the land.

“That’s different from someone asking how they can save enough money to buy a block of land. And the banks are looking at the same thing.”

Selling the farm at a commercial rate might not be appealing to someone who had an emotional connection to the land, Beetham​ said.

Instead, they might be happier facilitating succession to a younger manager or just continue to own the farm and have input. However, different skills were needed to manage that, he said.

Graeme Doole, Dairy NZ principal economist, says farmers thinking about paying of farm debt should factor on a $6.50 milk price.

Doole​ said that for farmers, the land was a commercial asset tied to people’s confidence and expectations about profitability. In dairy farming, land prices had jumped because the milk price was good, where they had been low in 2018.

“What goes up will come down. When you are thinking about paying off this debt you want to factor on a $6.50 milk price (per kilo of milk solids), not the high prices. We are in for a low price again and they will come faster because of how high they’ve got.”

He said $6.72 has been the average milk price for the last 20 years.

Dairy farm prices were high compared to the yearly returns, however, which was why dairy farms tended to expand. Their price reflected the returns made through farm production and through capital appreciation of the land.

Farmers were in a difficult position because they were trying to pay off high land prices but capital gains would not be crystallised until the end of their farming career and possibly not at all if the farm was passed on to children, Doole said.​

“So you are always faced with using your farming profit to pay off your interest costs which is reflecting both the farm and the capital gain return.”

The total number of dairy farms was dropping at 1 or 2 per cent a year and in the last decade the average farm had gone up by 15ha, while the number of farms had dropped by about 5 per cent, he said.