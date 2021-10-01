Farmers celebrate migrant workers' 'well deserved' fast-track residency

Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi family members will be able join migrants already in NZ who meet the criteria for the 2021 Resident Visa.

News of a fast-tracked pathway to residency for migrant workers already in the country is welcome news for the primary sector.

“There will be big smiles in cowsheds and tractors across the country after this announcement,” said Federated Farmers immigration spokesman Chris Lewis.

The announcement of a “clear and achievable” residency process for international workers and their families would give 9000 workers who had stayed in the country to help run farms certainty about their future, he said.

"And they deserve it. They’ve supported us through exceptionally difficult times on farm and we are going to need them even more in the future.”

Many migrant workers had been eyeing up opportunities overseas with a greater chance of residency and the announcement on Thursday morning from Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi would help to keep the primary sector running.

“We have been losing people to Australia and Canada. New Zealand farm employers know what a threat these countries and their initiatives are to retaining our experienced agricultural workforce," Lewis said.

A significant shortfall of workers would remain in many regions, however, and the industry would continue to work towards attracting and retaining locals, he said. Dairy farmers were still short by 2000 to 4000 workers.

Dairy NZ chief executive Tim Mackle said the decision had been long-awaited by the sector.

He said he was “genuinely delighted” for the workers and their families, who played a key role in the economy.

SUPPLIED Federated Farmers immigration spokesman Chris Lewis says the calving season was tough this year due to the worker shortage in the dairy sector.

Lobbying by both Dairy NZ and Federated Farmers had been happening for 18 months.

Mackle said he appreciated that the Government had acknowledged the pressure farmers were under from being short-staffed and the critical role of migrant workers. In particular, calving season was really tough this year, he said.

A number of dairy workers who had been here for many years have had residency applications on hold since before Covid-19 hit. Many have been without their families, who were overseas, he said.

Some workers had already left for Australia and Canada, which had offered greater certainty around residency options.

About 4000 dairy workers would be eligible for the residents visa. Anyone working as a dairy cattle worker could apply, along with those working in dairy roles for three years or more, or workers in New Zealand for a shorter timeframe on a higher skills visa earning above $27 an hour.

Dairy workers who were granted a class exception visa and will enter the country over coming months are also eligible.

“Our country and our rural communities will benefit from these workers and their families formally becoming New Zealanders. Their children help keep our rural schools open and their partners bring skills to our rural regions at a time when many employers are struggling to find staff,” he said.

The meat sector was also celebrating the decision as a significant boost for meat processing and exporters.

Meat Industry Association chief executive Sirma Karapeeva said the residency pathway was much needed to continue maximising export revenue.

Supplied Meat Industry Association chief executive Sirma Karapeeva says halal processing generates $3 billion a year.

“Without this pathway, many of our people, including halal butchers, faced losing their right to stay in New Zealand.”

Halal processing was a core part of the industry, with around 43 per cent of the country’s total meat exports halal certified for Muslim consumers. Without them, there was a potential for processing plants to reduce value-add processing.

“That means less revenue for companies, farmers and the New Zealand economy. Halal processing generates over $3 billion of value-add halal certified meat products.

“However, this decision is only part of the solution. The industry is seeking a more permanent solution that would facilitate the entry of migrant halal butchers such as a special visa category for them,” Karapeeva said.