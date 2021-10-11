New study highlights differences between grassfed and grain-finished beef

A new study has identified differences in the fat content of grass fed beef compared to grain finished beef.

A new study indicates that the way New Zealand grass-fed beef is raised has an effect on health and digestion.

The research was done at the Riddet Institute, led by Lovedeep Kaur and Mike Boland at Massey University’s Manawatū campus. It was funded by the Meat Industry Association, Beef and Lamb NZ, the High-Value Nutrition National Science Challenge and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

Kaur said the research showed that while the composition of animal protein was largely determined by an animal’s genetics, its fat content, especially so-called “good fats”, was mostly determined by what it ate.

The research compared pasture-raised New Zealand beef to grain-finished beef and a plant-based alternative to see how the human digestive system responded to the different foods. In particular, how the nutritious proteins and fats were released for the body to use, using lab-based digestion simulators.

The researchers found the protein from both the pasture-raised and grain-finished cuts of beef digested in a similar way, but significant differences were seen in fat digestion.

Digestion of meat from pasture-raised animals released higher levels of good fats, relative to the generally considered “bad” fats. This suggested potential health benefits came from consuming pasture-raised beef.

The plant-based alternative tested in this study contained no good fats.

The researches said it was well established that bad fats increase the risk of cardiovascular disease while the good omega-3 fats provide health benefits. Dietary intake of long-chain omega-3 PUFAs (good fats) had been recommended in dietary guidelines worldwide because they reportedly promoted lower total cholesterol.

Kaur said the research highlighted that meat protein was generally highly digestible, which was better for the body. Plant proteins were generally known to be less digestible than meat proteins, and the research also reflected that.

Differences in processing and other non-protein ingredients [in the plant based protein] could also be responsible for the differences seen in digestibility, she said.

Scientists generally agreed that the more amino acids (protein building blocks) were released into the body, it led to either maintenance or gain of muscle mass.

“This is particularly important for the elderly in managing sarcopenia (muscle wasting) and for athletes who want to increase muscle mass, for example.”

The research was part of a larger programme examining the nutritional value of New Zealand pasture-raised beef, as compared with grain-finished beef and with a plant-based substitute. This research was the second part of the study.

Researchers from The University of Auckland will oversee the final two stages, which would be clinical studies investigating both the short-term and long-term well-being and health effects of red meat consumption.