NZ agritech startup Hectre attracts $3.5 million in capital raise

Hectre co-founder Matty Blomfield says it’s humbling to have received so much support in its recent capital raise.

Orchard management startup Hectre has raised $3.5 million to help fund its growth and take on new staff.

The company’s latest technology, Spectre, uses artificial technology to provide data for growers on fruit size and colour and helps estimate crop yields.

The technology can also help with decision-making in fruit pack houses regarding storage, packing, sales, and reduces waste.

Developed for apples, the technology is now being used in the citrus industry.

READ MORE:

* Kiwifruit grower Seeka invests in agritech business Fruitometry

* Agritech startup Vence raises $16m to deliver virtual fencing to US, Australia

* Sharemarket slips as Contact, Meridian fall out of favour



Existing investors increased their share further and a line-up of new investors jointed as the company gets set to grow. New investors included WM Borton Investments, the investment arm of Borton Fruit, Count Maximilian Kolowrat-Krakowsky and Ivan Seselj, founder of Promapp, a New Zealand cloud-based business process management software company.

Borton Fruit had implemented the Hectre app on its orchards across Washington State in the United States, as did the Prague-based Kolowrat family, ahead of their investments.

“Mounting headwinds, greater yield variability due to climate change, rising operating costs and increasing global competition are forcing growers and packers to maximise their operational efficiencies. Digital innovation will be the key to overcoming these challenges, and I’m incredibly excited to support Hectre in enabling that transformation,” Kolowrat-Krakowsky said.

Chief executive Matty Blomfield said it was a wonderful position to be in.

Jo McKenzie-McLean/STUFF The tourism and horticultural industries have teamed up to support each other in their respective work crises.

“To have that level of support and interest in what we’re achieving, our market position, and our future strategy, is both exciting and truly humbling.

“In an industry like horticulture, it’s not enough to just create awesome technology. You’ve got to have your eye firmly fixed on the end user, what their level of tech experience may be, what languages they use, and how they learn,” he said.

The capital raise will see Hectre expand its talent pool from a current team of 21to 31 within the next six months and will further support an increased level of innovation. All its development was undertaken in-house for quality control, Blomfield said.

Supplied Hectre’s app uses computer vision artificial intelligence run on Amazon Web Services.

Promapp founder Seselj, who took the company from startup phase to its eventual acquisition by software firm Nintex, said Hectre’s agritech roots had caught his interest.

“Hectre have created clever tech that challenges traditional growing approaches, improves grower yields, supports the success and sustainability of this extremely hard-working sector, and in these times of climate change, assists growers to mitigate the environmental impacts of their operations.”

Hectre’s technology was now used in 11 countries including the US, Spain and South Africa.

The app uses computer vision artificial intelligence run on Amazon Web Services.

Hectre was recently announced as winners in the global AgTech Breakthrough Awards programme, which recognised new innovators and disruptors addressing challenges in global agriculture.