Farmer's death on quadbike likely to have been caused by gust of wind

A Hawke’s Bay farmer is likely to have died while trying to prevent his quad bike going over a cliff, a WorkSafe investigation has concluded.

Harry De Lautour, 33, died in an accident on the family farm near Flemington, Hawke’s Bay, on September 28, 2020. The report into the death was released to Stuff under the Official Information Act.

The WorkSafe report said De Lautour had headed out to work on the 1200 hectare sheep stud farm about 7.30am on what was a fine day with strong westerly winds. He was on a lambing beat and had been expected back home about midday.

Concerns were raised when his dog arrived back at the woolshed (about 3 kilometre from the accident scene) about 10.30am. Attempts to reach De Lautour on his portable radio were unsuccessful, and at lunchtime farmworkers decided to search the area he was working.

They found docking items on a hillside above a gully. The quad bike was found in the gully. De Lautour's body was found about 2 metres from the bike.

WorkSafe investigators and the police serious crash unit visited the site the next day. They found tyre marks indicating the path the bike had taken into the gully.

Supplied De Lautour was working on rolling hill country on his Hawke’s Bay farm. (File photo)

“It was ascertained Mr De Lautour parked the bike on a slightly flatter area or knoll before heading down towards the gully on foot to dock twin lambs,” the report said.

Both lambs had been tagged, and docked, but only one had been sprayed and recorded, meaning it was likely that the accident occurred while De Lautour was working on the second lamb.

The bike was found in neutral, with the ignition off. The handbrake had not been engaged.

Police and WorkSafe inspectors believe it most likely a gust of wind moved the bike from its resting position.

He had been unaware of the quad bike movement picking up speed as it travelled down the hill, and “he has either heard or seen (more likely) the quad bike as it approached him”, the report said.

“He has attempted to change the path of the quad bike away from the embankment but has been carried over with the quad bike,” the report said.

“There are no identifiable Health and Safety failings,” it said.

The report said De Lautour was known to lead by example, always ensuring workers wore helmets and used seatbelts when on quad bikes. An investigation of the quad bike, a 2016 Suzuki Quad 4x4 500 AXi, found there had been no faults with the bike.

De Lautour was married to wife Kate and had two young boys, Archie and Patch.

His death is still before the coroner's office.