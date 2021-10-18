Shortage of experienced staff prompts more training sessions

Rural contractor Daryl Thompson, flanked by two of his employees, John Nolan, left, and Richard Walsh, who both came out of a MIQ facility in Auckland at the weekend. Nolan and Walsh, of Ireland, are experienced in rural contracting work.

A shortage of experienced staff will result in managers at a rural contracting business spending more time operating machines this harvesting and cultivating season.

D Thompson Contracting Ltd owner Daryl Thompson says he is four or five experienced workers short going into the busy baleage and silage season that is about to start.

He has 45 workers currently, including 13 trainees.

“We’re trying to get people trained up as quick as we can, so from November leading up to Christmas when everything is operating, at least they’ve hopefully got an idea [of what is involved] and are capable,” Thompson, of Makarewa, said.

“Every year we train staff, but we’ve relied on experience [workers] coming in from overseas for key positions.”

Thompson gained places for four skilled workers from Ireland in MIQ facilities in Auckland when the Government allowed Rural Contractors New Zealand an allocation of 125 overseas workers into the country.

“We need 400 [into the country],” Thompson said.

One of his Irish workers won’t be coming after injuring a knee, while two flew into Invercargill at the weekend, and the other was expected to arrive on Tuesday.

Thompson is wanting to get two Kiwis back from the United States to join his workforce, but they haven’t been able to get MIQ vouchers.

Thompson and others on the board of Rural Contractors NZ hear concerns “all the time” about staffing shortages throughout the country.

When asked if this season could be his most challenging in his 27 years in the industry, he replied: “It’s certainly lining up that way.”

Rural Contractors NZ Board chief executive officer Andrew Olsen said an assessment showed Southland was 50 overseas workers short this year.

"It's going to be more difficult than last season ... It's going to be a s... fight.''

However, he believed they will get through it. "We've got to box on with what we've got."

Olsen said there was work under way so the industry was prepared for next season.

Part of that included the board was helping to fund a HanzonJobs initiative, alongside support of $140,000 from the Ministry for Primary Industries, to train and mentor young people working with contractors around the country.

As well as training contractors to mentor, an app will be used by turning otherwise unrecorded on-the-job experience into a detailed, documented, and verified record of industry skills which in turn could help retain staff.

"There’s a critical shortage of skilled machinery operators in the industry due to Covid-19, and HanzonJobs provides a very real solution,'' Olsen said.