'Heated' meeting held over Mataura River water over-allocation

Some Southland farmers will have to wait until next year to find out whether they need to reduce the amount of water they use for irrigation, after Environment Southland over-allocated takes on the upper Mataura River.

More than 40 consent holders are affected by the over-allocation, which means that more water is allocated to abstractors than is allowed by a Water Conservation Order. The WCO stipulates that at any point, 95 per cent of the natural flow in the Mataura River must remain.

Environment Southland recently held a meeting with consent holders at Riversdale to discuss the issue.

Stuff has been told by a person that attended the meeting that it ‘’got heated”.

Integrated catchment management general manager Paul Hulse said the work to find a solution to the over-allocation of the Mataura River above Gore was ongoing and will be for some time.

“It is not a mediation, but rather a collaborative process to meet the terms of the Water Conservation Order in a fair and equitable way for affected consent holders,’’ he said.

He said the meeting with affected consent holders was ‘’well attended’’.

“Although some of the consent holders were understandably concerned about the situation and what it might mean for them, they were keen to have their questions answered and responded positively to the proposal to work collaboratively with them to find potential solutions.’’

The consent holders are now considering the formation of a collective to work directly with Environment Southland, which will provide a pathway for future work on the project, Hulse said.

“We are hopeful that together we can find a solution that is fair and equitable, which will be formalised by a consent review process. The earliest this formal review process can get under way is May 2022, as time frames for this are prescribed by the Resource Management Act.’’

Resource consent for water takes below Gore are not affected.