Index ranks NZ agriculture best out of 32 countries in tackling climate change

New Zealand’s performance in agriculture, land use and forestry was recognised for having high levels of biomass.

New Zealand’s primary sector has been ranked number one out of 32 countries in tackling climate change by a new survey but critics say the devil is in the detail.

KPMG’s Net Zero Readiness Index looked at 103 indicators of commitment and performance when it came to decarbonising, in 32 countries. Those countries were responsible for about three-quarters of global emissions.

New Zealand’s overall performance was ranked at number nine, with Norway, the United Kingdom and Sweden taking top honours. But it was New Zealand’s performance in agriculture, land use and forestry that was recognised for having high levels of biomass, and a large number of clean tech companies, as well as the Governments’s work with the food and fibre sector under He Waka Eke Noa.

Methane emissions from livestock and landfill needed to be cut to to hit the net zero target, the report noted.

“There are plans to reduce methane through already-available low-emission feeds and in future breeding programmes, methane vaccines that could utilise animal immune systems and the addition of seaweed to animal food,” it said.

Federated Farmers president Andrew Hoggard​ said it was pleasing the report told a different story to the usual finger-pointing that farmers bore the brunt of when it came to climate change.

But independent economist Benje Patterson​ said the index looked at things from a certain angle when the situation was more complex in reality.

“These things are a very imperfect science and results depend on the bunch of indicators the author decides to curate, often because of practicalities of cross-country data collection. The devil is in the detail.”

The country’s apparent outperformance on agriculture had less to do with what farmers were doing and more with the huge network of national parks relative to New Zealand’s size. In addition, the size of the forestry sector based on pinus radiata plantations had an impact, he said.

This was good for the country but not something farmers could take credit for.

Indicators for future emissions highlighted in the index were all hypothetical and based on technologies that had yet to be adopted, he said.

“In terms of our actual policy commitment to reducing agricultural emissions, the author notes that we need to up our game on bringing methane emissions into our climate change commitments.”

Auckland University energy economics chairman professor Basil Sharp​ echoed Paterson’s comments.

Indexes such as this depended on the criteria used, which were qualitative and subjective, and shouldn’t have a lot of weight placed on them, he said.

Despite that, he stood up for farmers.

“When it comes to New Zealand agriculture, it would have to be one of the more efficient production systems in the world. I’m a firm believer in that, they are very innovative. But they do face headwinds around methane emissions and the use of fertiliser and the impact that has on our waterways.”