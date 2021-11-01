Calling all city slickers: Your OE isn't happening, head to rural NZ instead

There’s interesting nightlife and traffic jams with ewes, not utes, on the farm.

Are you young and looking for truly wild nightlife? Do you prefer traffic jams caused by sheep rather than actual traffic? Rural New Zealand might have the job for you.

Think Rural, an offshoot of Local Government NZ’s Mayor’s Taskforce for Jobs, is encouraging 20-something city-dwellers unable to embark on an OE (overseas experience) to consider a new life in the country.

Ōtorohanga District Mayor Max Baxter is spearheading the campaign and promising adventure, excitement and opportunity.

“The local folk are friendly as anything. The jobs are aplenty. Housing is still cheap.

“Plus, young people cooped up in apartments at Covid-19 alert level 3 might find the country life more to their liking, where the only thing in a coop is a chicken.”

With the traditional OE still out of reach due to Covid-19 border closures, Baxter said rural life could offer many New Zealanders a different experience.

Last year a Queenstown-based recruitment company used a similar idea, encouraging North Islanders to cross Cook Strait and work in the south.

Rural jobs included everything from farmers to forestry workers, barristers to baristas and medical professionals, Baxter said.

National programme manager Noa Woolloff​ said many people did not give rangatahi (young people) the chance to prove themselves.

“Think Rural has the backing of rural mayors who are lining up to make a difference in the lives of young people without jobs or qualifications.”

The scheme operators hope to get 1150 young people into sustainable employment in rural areas.

Funding support of up to $500,000 is going to councils with populations of 20,000 or less to help.

The councils involved are Ōpōtiki, Ōtorohanga, Central Hawke’s Bay, Chatham Islands, Gore, Ruapehu, Waimate, Westland, Wairoa, Hurunui, Tararua, Grey, Rangitikei, Clutha, Hauraki, Mackenzie and Buller.