Farmer fined $14,000 for not registering 500 animals under Nait system

A Northland farmer has been fined $14,000 for not registering 500 animals under a national tracing scheme.

Farmers are required to tag cattle and deer with National Animal Identification and Tracing (Nait) tags, and register them in the system.

Cameron Lloyd Banicevich​, 46, was sentenced on one charge under the Nait Act at the Dargaville District Court in October, following a prosecution by the Ministry of Primary Industries.

The court released the decision last week.

Banicevich, a Dargaville beef and dairy farmer, received an infringement notice in July 2020 for not registering 68 animals. He was contacted by a Nait officer in August, and at that stage had only one animal registered.

By the end of September, had registered 729 animals.

“Just putting Nait tags on the animals is not enough. We take the situation very seriously,” said the ministry’s regional manager of animal welfare and Nait compliance, Brendon Mikkelsen​.

“Our ability to track and trace cattle and deer through the Nait system is a critical factor in managing biosecurity threats which could have a devastating impact on New Zealand's agricultural sector,” he said in a statement on Monday.

Another Dargaville farmer was also sentenced recently, for not registering 386 cattle under the Nait Act.

Beef farmer Athol Ross Freidrich​, 63, was fined $8550 in the Dargaville District Court, in a decision released last week.

Freidrich had earlier pleaded guilty to three charges under the Nait Act.

Between August 2019 and February 21, 2020, he had moved 386 unregistered cattle to meat processing facilities, sale yards nad private Nait locations, Mikkelsen said.

“People in charge of Nait animals need to understand that placing a Nait tag on an animal is only half the job. The other half is the linking of the individual animal to their tag by registering them into the Nait system.

“If this is not done the management of biosecurity threats such as [Mycoplasma bovis], through the tracing of animal movements, is compromised,” Mikkelsen said.

In 2019, the Government lifted the maximum penalty for failing to register Nait animals from $10,000 to $100,000.