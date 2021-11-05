Organic sector aims to contribute $4.7 billion to GDP by 2030

Dom Ferretti and Jeanette Ida own Ferretti Growers in Brightwater, Tasman, a market garden that operates on organic, regenerative and biodynamic principles.

The country’s organic producers and operators have an ambitious plan to increase their contribution to GDP to $4.7 billion by the end of the decade.

The sector’s strategy to develop the country’s organic production sector was launched on Friday. Taking Action for a Better New Zealand was commissioned by umbrella group Organics Aotearoa New Zealand (OANZ) with funding from the Ministry for Primary Industries.

Chief executive Viv Williams​ said international research showed organic and regenerative farming sequestered more carbon and released less carbon dioxide and nitrous oxide into the air than conventional farming.

“Waterways running through organic farms have less nitrogen runoff, creating better environments for local flora and fauna to flourish. And soil, the engine room of on-farm and orchard production, is free of chemically-induced depletion.”

New Zealand’s organic sector, made up of about 1200 organic producers, brands and stores, was growing at an average of 6.4 per cent a year (from $600m in 2017 to $723m in 2020). But the global market was growing at 9 per cent.

The requirements to be certified organic would vary depending on product, location and target market, an Assure Quality spokesman said.

“Organic certification generally involves a farmer stopping using synthetic sprays, antibiotics and pesticides and putting in place specific soil management, crop rotation and animal husbandry practices. Keeping good records is really important for this process.

“Organics isn’t one-size-fits-all, a farmer must look to understand their land and animals, be proactive and adapt their approach to fit their environment. Farmers must initially document an organic management plan to describe these processes and pass soil tests to demonstrate their land is ready for conversion and then be available for annual audits to ensure they are following the rules.

“The processes differ depending on what kind of farm it is, but the aim is to improve soil organic matter, remove or reduce the use of synthetic and unnatural products and ultimately produce safer and healthier food.”

Organics Aotearoa New Zealand’s strategy was aiming to bring New Zealand production in line with the global average rate of growth, by increasing exports, converting more farms to organic production and from increasing the volumes produced from existing organic farms, Williams​ said.

The sector produces $623 million worth of product from about 86,000 hectares of certified organic land, while about 6000ha of land was in the process of organic conversion, a process that took three years. The conversions would increase the number of organic producers by 54 per cent, compared to 2017, she said.

Viv Williams, chief executive of Organics Aotearoa, says Government support for transitioning to organic farming is lagging behind other countries.

But to hit the nearly $5b GDP contribution target, services to support conversions would be needed, as well as collaboration with regenerative growers. Producers could tap into a dozen or so organisations including OANZ, the Soil and Health Association, OrganicFarmNZ and the Organic Traders Association of NZ to access help.

“Active support for the Hua Parakore system of Māori organic certification is also key to New Zealand's organic food story. There are increasing opportunities for strengthening Māori participation in organics and Hua Parakore, particularly on Māori land and through micro-enterprises, whānau economies and exports,” Williams​ said.

There was government support for organic conversion in the United States, the European Union and Japan among others, but New Zealand was one of the few countries where that was not happening, she said.

The sector produces $623 million worth of product from about 86,000 hectares of certified organic land

With the strategy now laid out, she hoped this would lead into more conversations with Government.

Beyond that, the sector needed to break out of its silo and collaborate more with the wider agricultural sector. A lot of work had already been done in collaboration with the viticulture sector and NZ Wine Growers had been proactively helping organic wine growers, creating a good crossover.

“That could happen in other sectors if there was a better relationship between the organic sector and beef and lamb and dairy.”

There had been a lot of research and science development in the area of regenerative agriculture recently, and Williams recommended an organics perspective was woven into that, as well.

Regenerative agriculture was increasingly a gateway to organic conversions, Williams​ said.

Calm the Farm, an investment service giving incentives to farmers who want to transition their farms to regenerative systems, had noticed trends in their earliest cohort of North Island dairy farmers, the strategy report noted.

Within the first year of transitioning to regenerative farming, the full cohort of farmers chose to reduce their synthetic fertiliser and chemical pesticide use to zero. Having done that, the majority of the cohort began the process of organic certification.

“Organics has an established international market and brand which consumers know and trust. When combined with the energy and vitality coming from the regenerative agriculture movement, organic regenerative can make a strong contribution to the future of farming as described in the Government's Fit for a Better World plan,” Williams​ said.