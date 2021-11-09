Fonterra Co-operative Council votes to support capital structure changes

Fonterra factors in fat and protein levels in milk when buying it off farmers.

Fonterra’s farmer shareholder council has voted in support of recommended changes to the cooperative’s capital structure, which could give share milkers and contractors the option of buying shares in the co-op.

Significant consultation had been undertaken with shareholders since May, in consideration of the need for changes to the capital structure. Fonterra’s cooperative council, the elected national body for shareholders, voted 92 per cent in favour.

“We can see evidence that this has been true consultation through the number of changes to the proposal over time, and I have no doubt that all contributions have added value to the final outcome. Our members should all feel some ownership of the final outcome,” council chairman James Barron​ said.

The changes Fonterra was recommending required amendments to the co-operative’s constitution. Under the Fonterra Constitution, changes to Part A required 50 per cent approval or more of co-operative councillors.

READ MORE:

* Why Fonterra needs to change its capital structure

* Fonterra shares could slide if capital changes go ahead

* Flatlining milk production makes Fonterra rethink structure



Barron​ said the council has sought independent advice and reviewed and considered the proposed constitution changes.

“To inform our vote councillors attended consultation meetings, talked extensively with co-op members to gather feedback and understand views, discussed and debated the proposals amongst ourselves, and with board and management.

He said the council was confidence that the final proposal would give appropriate protections to supplying shareholders’ ownership and control. Ultimately, the mandate for change must come from all shareholders.

The recommended changes would be voted on by the cooperatives' members. To be successful, a minimum of 75 per cent of shareholders must support the resolution.

The details of the recommended changes and how to vote would be included in a notice of special meeting, which will be released to Fonterra’s farmers the day before the voting period opens on November 18.

The special meeting will be held immediately after the conclusion of Fonterra’s annual meeting on December 9.

A successful farmer vote would not take effect until Fonterra’s board was satisfied that any steps necessary for implementation had been, or would be, completed.

The co-operative said it was aiming for June 1, but needed to keep working with the Government on what the changes might mean under the Dairy Industry Restructuring Act.