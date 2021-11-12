Hawke's Bay Regional Council's mānuka honey venture makes dismal returns

Projected returns from a council's investment in a mānuka honey venture have proved to be wildly optimistic.

The $632,000 Hawke’s Bay ratepayers put into a mānuka trial over the past decade – forecast to return at least 7 per cent before tax a year – has actually ended up costing them two-thirds of their investment.

The net return over the past 10 years has been less than $200,000, or what Hawke’s Bay Regional Council calls “very poor returns – well below initial estimates”.

The council’s ‘High Ultra Manuka Factor (UMF) Manuka Honey trial’ was a joint venture with Comvita, and saw 136 hectares of council-owned Tūtira Country Park, 45 kilometres north of Napier, planted with mānuka between 2011 and 2013.

Supplied High Unique Mānuka Factor (UMF) honey has strong antiseptic and healing properties. (File photo)

The goal was demonstrating “the potential of mānuka honey as an economically viable soil conservation crop and to facilitate the reversion of the steeplands to native forest”.

Mānuka was seen as a “land use change tool” which “delivers very good financial returns in a steep hill country context”.

The plantation was expected to have a productive life of 25 years, after which it would be largely succeeded by regenerating native canopy species, and then mature native forest. The council was responsible for the management of the plantation and the land, and Comvita for the management of the hives and the harvest, extraction and processing of honey.

The council provided costs under a Local Government Official Information Act request, but would not release annual harvest reports “as our commercial partner believes to release the reports would harm them commercially”.

Honey was harvested over four late-spring-summer honey flow seasons in 2017-2018, 2018-2019, 2019-2020, and 2020-2021.

SUPPLIED Measuring mānuka on a slope above Lake Tūtira in 2016.

When the project was announced in 2011, council staff said the crop would provide “significantly greater return to council than it currently receives through a grazing lease”, and “modelled returns suggest that there would need to be significant failure in honey returns before the investment would be at risk of not meeting councils 7 per cent ROI (return on investment) hurdle rate”.

The council said “initial revenue forecasts for the plantation were made based on the best available information at the time, but with the plantation being one of the first in the country there was really no benchmark to work from”.

“We can’t share the details of the initial forecasts or of the actual revenue due to confidentiality clauses in our contract, but the actuals have been short of the forecasts in each of the four harvest years to date,” said the council’s forest management adviser, Ben Douglas.

Douglas said many things had affected the volume and quality of honey produced.

SUPPLIED Mānuka planted on a slope at Lake Tūtira shortly after it was planted some ten years ago.

“Weather is the primary one, poor weather conditions affect both the production of nectar and the bees’ ability to collect it and convert it to honey. As the mānuka honey flow lasts only around a month, prolonged poor weather conditions can have a significant negative impact on returns.

“The 2020-2021 season was particularly impacted by poor weather conditions during the crucial lead up to flowering and flowering itself, making it the year with the poorest return yet,” he said.

The main challenge was the dilution of mānuka honey with honey from other floral sources, particularly clover.

“We have attempted to minimise clover flowering by grazing just before and during the critical period but with minimal success,“ Douglas said.

He said the council would continue working with Comvita “to better understand the variables affecting mānuka honey production at Tūtira and better understand the potential of mānuka farming as a landuse option”.

STUFF Comvita is a mānuka honey company founded in 1974 and is listed on the NZX.

Douglas said the plantation was established when the mānuka honey industry was taking off. Previously mānuka honey had been harvested exclusively from wild trees, and “this was one of the first attempts in the country to establish an economic unit of planted cultivars bred for high Unique Mānuka Factor (UMF) honey production on a farmland site”.

On the positive side, the trees had stabilised erosion-prone soils, reduced the sediment lost to waterways, sequestered carbon, and acted as a nurse crop for other native species to regenerate under, while providing ongoing income through the sale of honey, carbon credits, and continued grazing (until the shade from canopy closure stops grass growth).