Agricultural contractors face worst season yet as labour shortage continues

Andrew Olsen, chief executive of Rural Contractors, says this is the worst season agricultural contractors have faced.

Agricultural contractors are facing another season with a shortage of skilled labour, estimated to be between 250 and 300 workers, due to border closures.

Rural Contractors New Zealand chief executive Andrew Olsen​ said last year was difficult, but this year was really bad.

“People are suffering, physically, mentally, business are going to break. We’re well past reaching a crunch, we’re in it.”

READ MORE:

* New app by Golden Bay man to help rural trainees

* Shortage of experienced staff prompts more training sessions

* 'Frustration and desperation' as harvest workers struggle to enter NZ



There weren’t enough trained people in the country to remediate the situation and trainees would take at least five years to get up to speed driving highly specialised machinery, he said.

Job ads were going unanswered and if the situation continued for another season or two export receipts would shrink as farmers contracted their operations to cultivate less.

“This isn’t new. We’ve been talking about this for months, and now we are here with a ball of string trying to fix it. It’s a perilous situation and there’s no easy fix other than if [Immigration] Minister Faafoi​reviews his position on up to 200 contractors to enter the country.”

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Jill Allan, owner of Fairlie's Paca Shack, talks about the heartache of having to sell her alpaca herd and property in the wake of the collapse of tourism in the Mackenzie district of South Canterbury.

Federated Farmers supported the contracting sector. Immigration spokesman Chris Lewis​ said the shortages were being felt widely across rural New Zealand and pressure was building on both farmers and contractors.

"Unfortunately, we all saw this coming a long way out. Federated Farmers has repeatedly explained the implications of having no international seasonal rural workers to the Immigration, Primary Industries and Workplace Relations and Safety Ministers, the Primary Production Select Committee and the chief executive of WorkSafe.

"The shortage is leaving both contractors and farmers in the lurch, and we have serious concerns for the coming season. These are complex machines that require experienced operators,” he said.

Supplied There aren’t enough trained people in the country to remediate the situation and trainees would take at least five years to get up to speed driving highly specialised machinery, says Rural Contractors chief executive Andrew Olsen.

Their workload was both seasonal and weather reliant and an experienced team of operators was needed to make sure arable and forage crops could be planted and harvested at the right times.

Without enough, the industry faced production losses and increased health and safety risks because of long hours and inexperienced operators in charge of machinery, Lewis​​ said.

"Rural contracting companies have done all they can to attract and train new staff, but a willing young Kiwi can’t match the experience of those workers who have come straight from driving the same machines in the Northern Hemisphere."

The Feds were urging farmers and contractors to sit down and work together to plan how to work with the limited labour and time available.

"This is not going to be an ordinary season on the farm.”

Robert Kitchin/Stuff National Party agriculture spokeswoman Barbara Kuriger says Damien O’Connor should do more to support the primary sector.

National’s agriculture spokeswoman Barbara Kuriger​ said Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor​ must stand up for the industry that has carried New Zealand though the Covid crisis.

“One of the most pressing issues is the shortage of skilled staff and the inability to bring skilled migrants into the country. Farmers, vets, contractors and processors are among many groups that need skilled people to keep our essential industries at full potential. People are needed now.”

“The minister has this romantic notion that we can magic up the people we need from within New Zealand.”

Kuriger​said O’Connor needed to wake up and support bureaucrats at the Ministry for Primary Industries who had worked hard to convince Immigration about seasonal labour requirements, because there skilled people willing to come to New Zealand who were not allowed to enter.