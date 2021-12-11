Greens pressure Government to stop palm kernel imports

"The bit I love most is milking the cows in the morning, coaching the kids at rugby," Wayne Langford says.

The Green Party is calling for a ban on the import of palm kernel expeller (PKE) for animal feed.

Green Party agriculture spokesperson Teanau Tuiono published an open letter to agriculture minister Damien O’Connor​ on Thursday saying because the high-protein feed is sourced from palm trees that have in some areas replaced tropical rain forests, PKE imports should be stopped by 2025.

The party wants a phase-out policy included in the Emissions Reduction Plan due out May 2022.

Tuiono​ said the use of PKE as complementary stock feed contributed to high carbon emissions and replacing tropical rain forests with palm tree farms was contributing to the “climate crisis”.

“Supplementary livestock feed like PKE is fuelling an increase in climate-polluting emissions from agriculture. Labour needs to phase out its use as part of an ambitious plan to ensure agriculture contributes fully towards meeting our climate targets,” said Tuiono​.

To achieve New Zealand’s emissions reduction goals, the Independent Climate Change Commissioner indicated that stock numbers might need to decline about 13.6 per cent by 2030, Tuiono​ said.

Supplied/Stuff Green Party agriculture spokesperson Teanau Tuiono.

“It’s clear that the sector and Government have work to do to achieve that. I’m focussed on the big picture of bringing emissions down overall, and less PKE is clearly a part of that,” he said.

Fonterra sources PKE from Agrifeeds for its Farm Source stores and was a shareholder of Agrifeeds until November last year when it sold its shares to Wilmar International.

According to a Greenpeace Indonesia report, Deceased Estate: Illegal palm oil wiping out Indonesia’s national forest, Singaporean company Wilmar International was one of four palm oil producers with at least 50,000 hectares of plantation inside protected areas.

A Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI)​ report to the year ended June 2021 showed import volumes of PKE were nearly 1.8 million tonnes. This is a drop of 17 per cent since its peak in 2018.

A ministry spokesperson said through the Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures fund, along with industry, MPI has funded research to show farmers how they could farm without PKE. Investment was also happening into establishing an evidence base for regenerative agricultural practices.

Fonterra’s head of sustainability Lee Stewart​ said PKE had high levels of protein and energy and was from the husk of palm kernels which, as a by-product of palm oil, would go to waste if not used for animal feed.

Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images There are concerns that palm trees are replacing tropical rain forests.

“New Zealand dairy cows are primarily fed grass or pasture, with PKE making up less than 4 per cent of their diet,” Stewart​ said.

“However, we have been working with our farmers to help reduce their use of PKE.”

Stewart said Wilmar had a strict ban on deforestation and exploitation of labour.

“Fonterra is committed to the responsible sourcing of palm products,” Stewart​ said.

Government-owned Pamu Farms of New Zealand (Landcorp)​ stopped using PKE mid 2017.

“There’s been no impact on revenue or production as a result,” Landcorp communications manager Simon King​ said.

“Each farmer has to make decisions that work for their farms and circumstances, and we recognise that our scale means we can do things that may not always be workable for other farmers.”