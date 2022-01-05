World's first beef-boning machine designed in Dunedin

The world’s first automated beef boning machine is being designed in Dunedin.

Scott Technology​ has announced its $18 million contract with Teys Australia​ to design the state-of-the-art machine.

The boning machine is in the design stage and is expected to be constructed and ready for use in 2023. The high-tech computerised machine will be used first in Australia, which makes up 4 per cent of the global beef industry.

The system will be adjusted as required for the American beef industry, which is expected to be next to acquire the technology. The United States accounts for just over 20 per cent of the global beef industry.

Scott Technology general manager Andrew Arnold​ said the machine would be similar but larger than the lamb boning machine it made. He said there was nothing in the world like what the company was creating, and it would be a game changer.

“The lamb boning machine is used in most markets now, and we expect uptake of this machine to be similarly popular,” Arnold said.

“The next obvious step for Scott Technology was to expand into the beef industry, which has a greater global footprint and makes up 21.5 per cent of the global meat consumption.”

The machine is being designed to work at high speed and process 200 carcasses per hour and is expected to be highly valuable to the meat processing industry.

The automated cutting equipment and scanning and vision technology is more precise than manual labour. Like the lamb boning machine it will have x-ray technology to scan each carcass and generate a 3D map of the bones, providing accurate height and angle cutting measurements.

Arnold said labour shortages were another driver for the increase in companies investing in robotics and automation as a solution.

Meat Industry Association chief executive Sirma Karapeeva​ said the domestic industry was about 2000 workers short.

“Demand for beef has increased a lot in recent years and is climbing, and processors just can’t keep up without automation,” Arnold said.

”Meat processing is strenuous work and most people don’t want to do it.”

A team of around 15 people is working on the design at Scott Technology’s Dunedin base.

The NZX-listed company has a handful of large projects under way including a poultry trussing automation project with Pilgrims in the US which is now in production. Pilgrims is one of America’s largest bird processors.