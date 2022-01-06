Govt to invest $200,000 in drought forecasting tech

In 2020, a part of New Zealand saw 61 days of drought in a row. For many, it was devastating.

The Government has announced a $200,000 investment in the development of weather forecasting technology to help farmers and growers prepare for dry weather.

The development will be a joint venture between the Ministry for Primary Industries and National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research and is expected to be available by 2023.

The forecasting tool will provide daily drought forecasts out to 35 days, and aim to explore drought predictions up to six months ahead.

NIWA technology can already provide seasonal climate outlooks up to three months ahead, but these are not drought specific.

Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor​ said the new technology would put the latest climate science in the hands of the people who used it.

“Knowing well in advance when dry conditions are heading your way means you can cut your cloth accordingly at critical times on-farm. Having early warning can help determine stocking levels, water storage and feed management options,” O’Connor​ said.

The technology comes after a November report revealed profits from sheep and beef farming were expected to halve by the end of the century because of drought.

The same report said in the 10 years between 2007 and 2017 the country lost $720 million in insured losses and economic losses because of drought, six times the figure for flood damage.

NIWA research showed that in coming years, the length and severity of droughts faced by farmers were only going to increase.

The new forecast tool will be a companion to the New Zealand Drought Index, developed by NIWA and MPI in 2017 and used to determine the current status of drought across the country.

O’Connor​ said with severe weather events caused by climate change increasing, it was important to help agriculture businesses get ready for the future.

“Improved forecasting will alleviate some of the financial and mental burden that drought puts on farmers and growers,” O'Connor​ said.

Farmers and growers, representatives from local and central government, advisors and industry bodies will have an opportunity to consult on the forecasting tool as it is developed.