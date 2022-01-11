Shear4Blair - 24 hours of shearing to raise funds for Southland Charity Hospital

Cole Wells is one of four shearers who will shear for 24 hours to raise funds for the Southland Charity Hospital.

Preparing for a 24-hour shearing event is not unlike preparing to run a marathon except the race is much longer.

Cole Wells is one of four shearers who will spend 24 hours on the boards in the historic Wohelo Station woolshed, high in the hills of West Otago at Waitangi weekend, for the Shear4Blair event.

He’ll be joined by Eru Weeds, Braydon Clifford and David Gower, who will collectively aim to shear more than 9500 lambs in 24 hours, donating their wages to the Southland Charity Hospital.

They’ll shear 12 two hour runs, starting at 6am on Friday morning, finishing at 2pm on Saturday afternoon.

Shearing isn’t Wells’ day job, although he’s handy with the hand piece.

His first 24-hour event was in 2015 at Tarras to raise money for prostate cancer research, where his tally was 952 lambs.

That’s the number in his head he’d like to beat this time.

“I’ve been doing as much shearing as I can in preparation for this one, and some biking and running – just as much physical stuff as I can to get ready.

“It’s very physically demanding, and you have to pace yourself. It’s mentally hard in the early hours of the morning, the body wants to shut down and go to sleep. The easiest way to get through that is to listen to music and rely on the support of your family and friends.’’

Supplied Shearers, from left, David Gower, Cole Wells, Eru Weeds and Brayden Clifford will shear for 24 hours to raise funds for the Southland Charity Hospital.

Organising committee member Jared Manihera said it’s not the first time he’s helped organise a 24-hour shearing event.

In 2020 more than $50,000 was raised for Shaun Bradley, who was suffering with stage four Large B-Cell Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

”The shearers wanted to have another go at it and we wanted a good charity to do it for. The industry we’re in, farmers will use the charity hospital and some of us have had cancer as a part of our lives with our families, so it's a good cause,’’ Manihera said.

”The boys are doing their bit with their fitness, and we’ll have the committee and a lot of workers there to make sure they get through it, and we’ve had a huge amount of support from businesses and the community.’’

No official records would be set because the lambs would be belly-shorn prior to the event, he said.

Robyn Standish Shear4Blair organising committee member Jarod Manihere and Wohelo Station owners Fiona and Nelson Hancox.

At the 2020 event Matt Hunt, of Waikaka, was one of the shearers, but injury has meant he can’t take part this time and Clifford was taking his place.

Wahalo Station, owned by Fiona and Nelson Hancox, was being used because ‘’it’s about the only place we could do it that had enough stock, and we can keep them nice and close to the shed,’’ Manihera said.

”Nelson has replaced the floor in the shed and bought a new press, so its cost him a bit as well.’’

Covid-19 restrictions mean there will be limits on the number of people that are allowed in the woolshed during the event, so they’ve organised a livestream so spectators can watch, and hopefully donate to the charity hospital as well, Manihera said.