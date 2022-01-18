Mohair and milk: Cowgora Hills adds goats to a King Country dairy farm

There are 250 angora goats on Michael and Susie Woodward’s farm, alongside 300 dairy cows.

When it comes to business diversity, Michael and Susie Woodward say they’re on to a winner with their one-of-a-kind King Country farm.

The Woodwards believe they are the only ones in the country farming 300 dairy cows alongside 250 angora goats, on their 170 hectare property near Ōtorohanga which they purchased in 2019.

It is appropriately called Cowgora Hills and run under their business Woodward Farms.

Their unique mix of cows and goats, along with their focus on planting biodiversity and environmental planning stands, is a model they hope others might follow.

They receive a premium for their cows’ A2 milk, supplying to Synlait, while the goats produce mohair for domestic and international markets - which the Woodwards are keen to grow.

Michael and his father John, a pioneer in the mohair industry, built a specialist classing shed on the property where they process fibre from Kiwi suppliers to sell to the world.

At the moment, about 30 per cent is used domestically, some is sent to Design Spun in Napier to be made into mohair blankets and yarn.

Cowgora Hills covers 170 hectares of King Country land, near Ōtorohanga.

The rest heads to South Africa, which is the biggest producer of mohair in the world, Michael said.

“There is an auction system there but we deal directly and use their auction prices as a guide.”

Most of the adult goat mohair clips are used in New Zealand, while the higher quality clips from kids and younger goats go overseas to be used in clothing - such as high-end suits made in Italy and some in Asia.

Mohair fibre’s attractive quality is its lustre and shine, Michael said, which stands out.

“It doesn’t wrinkle when it’s blended with wool in clothing, it also dyes a lot better than a lot of the other types of fibre. It absorbs colour very well.”

High-end mohair from kids can attract up to $60 per kilogram while adult fibre is about $25 per kilogram. Low quality or stained fibre can earn about $6 per kilogram.

“But the average for a lot of herds is closer to $35 once you throw in all the mixed age animals.

The angora goats produce mohair for domestic and international markets, and return on average $100 to $150 a year, Michael Woodward says.

“So, with our goats returning on average between $100 to $150 per animal a year, it doesn’t take too long to earn a return on the investment.”

The Woodwards hope this might help them sign up more mohair suppliers and convince dairy or sheep farmers to add mohair goats to their business plans.

On their own farm in the future, the Woodwards would like to reduce cow numbers by 100 and increase the goat proportion to reduce the pressure on the hills of their King Country property.

One day they want the angora goats to be the dominant part of their business.

“We have about 10,000 goats, roughly, in New Zealand and if we can double that, as an industry, it would provide scope for growth.”

During a walk around the property, they point out the pros and cons of farming angora goats.

The goats complement cows well in terms of grazing habits. Diseases don’t cross over but goats need a lot more care and attention than other animals.

With five brothers, Susie Woodward didn't see herself taking over her family farm. She'd started studying towards becoming a vet when she came to New Zealand and realised having her own farm was a possibility.

“Cows are very robust but goats need to be regularly monitored for health and feed. Goats are also more difficult to shift than cows,” Susie said.

Shearing is twice a year and can be more time-consuming than shearing sheep. The kids produce a softer, higher quality fleece than mature does.

Michael reckons the third shear off a kid usually produces the best quality mohair, but does can keep producing quality mohair until they are about seven or eight years old.

The couple aim to use Cowgora to improve animal genetics and in turn, the quality of the mohair product. They also want to prove angora goats can be a viable commercial opportunity.

There is no national breeding programme so they are working towards designing a start-up package to provide farmers with 10 does and a buck.

Michael and Susie met in the mid-2000s while working together on a large-scale corporate dairy farm in Canterbury.

Michael was from Pukekohe and his family was heavily involved in angora goats when he was young. His father John is a long-time board member of Mohair Producers NZ.

Susie, who is also a board member, is from upstate New York, US, from a family of dairy farmers.

She had arrived in New Zealand in 2005 on a six-month working holiday to learn about the country’s farming systems.

Michael and Susie Woodward moved their family, and livestock, from Canterbury to the King Country for the chance of farm ownership.

She and Michael started their foray into angora goats about 2015 while working in Canterbury.

The chance at farm ownership prompted the move to the King Country. They took with them their goats, cows, pet dogs and four children using several trips across the Cook Strait.

They quickly adapted from working on a large dairy farm on flat irrigated land to once-a-day milking on non-irrigated rolling hill country with no staff.

In the South Island, the couple became well involved in the rural sector and won awards for their farm management efforts.

That continued with their move to the North Island where they were named the Primary Sector Award winner and the Agri-Business Management Award winner at the 2021 New Zealand Farm Environment Awards.

"With our goats returning on average between $100 to $150 per animal a year, it doesn't take too long to earn a return on the investment," Michael Woodward says.

Michael and Susie are media-savvy and enjoy hosting people on their farm to share their story.

It’s easy to see they enjoy working with each other and sharing decisions on the direction the business should take.

“I’m more of a big picture thinker, while Susie has more attention to detail,” Michael said.

It’s fair to say neither had definite farm ownership aspirations until they struck up a relationship and began planning their future together 15 years ago.

Michael studied at Lincoln University in 2001 for a Diploma in Agriculture and had his first experience dairy farming during a practical year off from uni.

Susie graduated from Iowa State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree, majoring in Dairy Science.

She said farm ownership wasn’t a “vision I had for myself”.

The goats complement cows well in terms of grazing habits, though they need more care and attention than other animals.

“I have five brothers in front of me so taking over the family farm wasn’t a reality, the dairy industry tends to be quite male dominated.

“I had started studying towards becoming a vet but when I came to New Zealand it really opened my eyes to the possibility of owning my own farm, it gave me the opportunity.”

The couple hope to create a legacy, something to pass on to their children.

“It’s neat to have our own vision for a farm,” Susie said.

“In the future I hope we’ll be able to look back at the changes we’ve made and think yeah, we’ve made a difference, we’ve left our mark on the land.”