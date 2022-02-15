Apple and pear growers facing big crop with fewer labourers

The international markets for NZ-owned brands Dazzle, Envy, Piqa-Boo, and Rockit are expanding.

Apple grower and exporter Simon Easton is worried. He has half the normal number of labourers, few backpackers – and a bumper apple crop to harvest.

The 2022 apple and pear crop is predicted to reach 601,000 tonnes, with a potential 23.2 million 18kg boxes packed off for sale overseas.

Tasman-based Easton of Wairepo Holdings​ says the fruit is colouring and looking good, but because of a labour shortage and high costs he may have to leave some of it to rot.

Easton calculates he may only get the first-class apples picked for export and have to leave the rest, which he has never done before.

He is weighing up this option because freight costs have doubled and he is down about 30 recognised seasonal employer (RSE) workers. He has virtually no backpackers to draw on either.

READ MORE:

* Relief from growers at news RSE workers can soon skip MIQ

* Lack of seasonal workers puts squeeze on Wairarapa grape harvest

* First group of RSE workers have arrived in time to tackle the apple harvest



“It would be heartbreaking to see 11 months of work going to waste in this way,” Easton​ said.

He said he would know in about a month if this is what he would need to do.

“It’s a scary harvest this time.”

Supplied/Stuff Simon Easton at a marketing event in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 2020 hail storm depleted the crop and so the missing labourers were not as a big an issue last year, but this time it is. He said the increased wages were also a pressure for him.

He said he could do with 75 RSE workers but so far has 31.

The people he was hoping for from Tonga are delayed because of the volcanic eruption and tsunami.

RNZ Since the "mask up" mandate got stricter we're seeing more of the blue and white disposable ones covering mouths and noses.

He said in previous years he could put a sign out and within two hours would have the backpacking labour he needed to supplement his RSE workers.

Easton estimated it would take two apple seasons for the situation to come right.

“They are magic, the big Tongan guys picking 400kg a day, and they work very hard for their families, but they are not here yet.

“These men and women work hard, and they send money back to their families for housing and education, and we need more of them and the ones delayed being able to get here for the peak harvest in a month or so,” he said.

Recently appointed New Zealand Apples and Pears chief executive Terry Meikle said, with Omicron hovering, the labourers who were available might not even be able to work throughout the season.

Supplied/Stuff New Zealand Apple and Pears chief executive Terry Meikle says growers are hoping for the best but expecting the worst this apple and pear harvest.

“The challenges for harvest are compounded by the arrival of Omicron in Tonga and Samoa, coupled with the ongoing disaster recovery effort in Tonga,” Meikle said.

“We are working hard with the NZ and Pacific Governments, Air New Zealand, our employers and of course our Tongan workers, to return home those in need and bring back those who are ready to return.

“The economic recovery of the Pacific and the success of the New Zealand apple and pear sector are linked. Our horticulture industries are the largest non-government employers of workers from Pacific countries.”

Meikle said the opening of the border was too late for this season’s harvest.

“But growers, while challenged by labour issues by digging deep will harvest a great crop.

“In terms of labour supply and impacts of Omicron, most growers are planning for the worst and hoping for the best.”

He hoped the Prime Minister-led scheduled trade missions to Australia, the EU, Asia and North America would attract working holiday travellers back to New Zealand in time for the start of the 2023 fruit harvest.