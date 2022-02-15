Chicken farmer defends operation in face of consent opposition

The operation of a Taranaki chicken farm is under the microscope at a hearing considering a resource consent which will allow it to discharge smells into the air. (File Photo)

A Taranaki chicken farmer says the impact his business has on neighbours is something he takes into account every day, but no-one has ever told him the smells from the venture were “ruining their lives”.

Ed Whiting, who owns Airport Farm Trustee Limited, gave evidence on Tuesday at the first day of a hearing considering an application for a resource consent to allow it to discharge emissions into the air from its planned free-range poultry operation, which will house about 61,000 birds.

The consent, which the Taranaki Regional Council (TRC) has recommended be granted to 2038 with conditions, is opposed, including by a group of Airport Dr residents who live near the chicken farm.

A common concern raised by the farm’s neighbours is the smell, which one couple labelled a “stink zone” and others said impacted on their quality of life.

Whiting said he considered the business was focussed on “forward-thinking” in terms of what it does at the farm, and was implementing the same “key technologies and standards” it used at its Midhirst free-range chicken venture.

This includes meeting requirements set by SPCA regarding animal welfare, which are audited against daily.

“It’s enabled us to see what good could really look like in terms of poultry.”

The extent of concern the neighbours had about the farm odours appeared to have taken Whiting by surprise.

Andrew Gorrie/Stuff Concerns over the odours from Airport Farm Trustee Limited’s chicken sheds is an issue being considered at the hearing. (File Photo)

“No-one has ever said we’ve got a serious problem, or it’s ruining their lives.”

He also pointed to there being no uncertainty from the New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) regarding the future possibility of rezoning land in the area, which prompted them to look at consents the farm needed to keep running beyond 2026.

The farm has operated at the same scale since it was first built in the 1970s.

The NPDC has opposed the consent being in place beyond 2026, due to the impact it would have on its urban growth strategy and potential residential development in the area.

The council also has property interests of its own along Airport Dr, after it purchased a 41.83 hectare property for $4.2 million, which it announced earlier this month.

Stuff The New Plymouth District Council has recently bought property on Airport Dr and have also taken issue with a consent application for a chicken farm in the area being granted beyond 2026. (File Photo)

The bulk of the cash needed for the purchase – $3.9m – has been funded by debt and interest costs, with the plan it will be partially offset from future grazing rental income at the site.

In her submissions to co-commissioners Philip Milne and John Iseli, Whiting’s lawyer Alex Booker argued there was a “discrepancy between the odour observations of submitters, the extensive field observations of the council [TRC] and observations of the experts”.

Booker said the move from a broiler operation to a free-range farm would cut bird numbers and also reduce the impacts of the air discharges, through the installation of roof fans with misting devices, extra monitoring of carbon dioxide and ammonia levels, and the planting of an additional windbreak.

She said Airport Farm Trustee Limited operated “to at least industry best practice”.

The hearing, aspects of which are highly technical, will continue on Wednesday, with NPDC expected to begin the day’s proceedings with its submissions, followed by the Airport Dr residents.

The commissioners will also visit the chicken farm and the home nearest to it as part of their evidence gathering.