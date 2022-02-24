Government to make it harder for overseas investors to buy land for forestry

It will soon be harder for overseas investors to buy land to convert to forestry.

Cabinet has agreed to make it harder for overseas investors to convert pasture to forestry, but some are questioning the need for change.

Associate Minister of Finance David Parker said changes would be made to the Overseas Investment Act to ensure forestry conversions by overseas investors were of greater benefit to New Zealand.

“This will help ensure the right forest is planted in the right place, for the right reasons,” Parker said.

The changes would mean proposals by overseas investors to acquire land for conversion to production forestry would be considered under the “benefit to New Zealand test”, rather than under the streamlined “special forestry test”, Parker said.

The change would apply only to forestry conversions, such as where overseas investors look to acquire existing farmland for planting into a new forest, he said. There was no change to investments in pre-existing forests.

“Our overseas investment screening regime recognises what a privilege it is to own sensitive New Zealand assets.”

However, current settings for investing in land to be converted to production forestry did not require overseas investors to demonstrate the benefits of their proposed investment in the same way the Act did for other land-based investments, he said.

High quality foreign investment in forestry, and a strong forestry sector, remained important, and the Government continued to welcome this investment, he said.

The Bill is expected to be introduced to Parliament in the coming months.

The Forest Owners Association president Phil Taylor questioned the need for change.

He hoped that it would not lead to “a protracted and cumbersome process that kills off interest in New Zealand by overseas investors”.

“The Government in its previous term realised that the application process was bureaucratic and pointlessly expensive and so brought in the special forestry test. Now it’s changing it back again for new planting.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff The forestry sector must expand to increase export earnings, the Forest Owners Association says.

Since the special forestry test was introduced in late 2018 the Overseas Investment Office had approved 23,402 hectares of pasture for forest conversion, an average of 600 hectares a month, he said.

“That is a very modest rate in the context of a total hill country estate of 8.5 million hectares.”

The Government was sending mixed signals about the need for an expansion of plantation forests, he said.

The Government’s desire for a strong forestry sector must mean expansion, especially if New Zealand was to meet greenhouse gas emission goals and increase export income from forestry, he said.

Federated Farmers and Beef and Lamb New Zealand both said the change was a step in the right direction.

Federated Farmers meat and wool chairperson William Beetham said tens of thousands of hectares of productive farmland had been planted in pine trees, as owners pursued carbon credit revenue.

Federated Farmers supported a “right tree, right place” philosophy and believed there was an important role for production forestry, and for farmers to have the option to choose to integrate more sequestration into their farms by planting out marginal land.

It opposed emissions trading scheme (ETS) settings, he said, because they led to a skewed, unfair playing field.

“Employment and the viability of rural communities are being destroyed as good production farmland is blanketed in pines in a chase for short-term profit,” William said.

Beef and Lamb chief executive Sam McIvor also said ETS legislation was causing problems.

“We’ve been raising serious concerns for some time about the speed and scale of land-use change caused by the unbridled ability of fossil fuel emitters to plant exotic trees on sheep and beef farmland for offsetting rather than reducing their emissions,” McIvor said.

“New Zealand is the only country in the world with an ETS that allows unlimited forestry offsetting and both the Climate Change Commission and the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment have recommended that limits are needed.”

Beef and Lamb was not anti-forestry, and it saw significant opportunities for the integration of exotic and native trees on-farm, he said.

“But this should not come at the expense of rural communities.”