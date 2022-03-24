Animal welfare included in UK free trade agreement

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern and Trade Minister Damien O'Connor announce the trade deal with the UK. (Video first published on October 21, 2021)

The welfare of farmed animals has for the first time been included in a New Zealand free trade agreement, but animal welfare groups called for improvements to the deal.

In the agreement, signed between the United Kingdom and New Zealand on March 1 , both countries recognised the connection between improved farm animal welfare and benefits to food production systems.

But the New Zealand SPCA and UK RSPCA said it was concerned measures that enforced animal welfare were not included in the deal.

Marie McAninch, New Zealand SPCA farmed animals scientific officer, said a non-regression clause in the deal was vague.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand signs free trade agreement with United Kingdom

* Exporters welcome 'fantastic' UK free trade deal

* Opponents label live export ban 'immoral, ill-informed'



Sam Scannell/Stuff The inclusion of animal welfare chapter in a free trade agreement was hailed as a world first.

In the clause the countries agreed not to weaken regulations protecting farmed animals in a way that would affect trade or investment.

Weakening animal welfare on a farm gave farmers the ability to raise animals with less costly production methods.

This meant farmers could possibly sell animals for slaughter at lower prices, which could lower export prices and potentially undercut segments of a market that adhered to better welfare standards, and had to sell their product at higher prices to remain profitable.

“It is not clear how this [clause] will [be applied] in practice to prevent animal welfare standards being lowered,” McAninch said.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesman said the ministry did not view this provision as responding to a concern, but that its purpose was to recognise that it was inappropriate to encourage bilateral trade or investment by weakening animal welfare standards.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Exports to the UK wil be for processed meat products, with no live animals exported.

In a press statement the UK RSPCA said it was concerned that there was no conditional liberalisation tariff system included in the deal. Conditional liberalisation allowed tariff reductions for imports produced to high animal welfare standards, but kept tariffs high on products produced to low standards.

Such a tariff would maintain animal welfare standards and safeguard UK farmers from being undercut by cheaper imports, the UK RSPCA said.

The two welfare groups were also concerned that animal welfare standards were outcome based, rather than based on equivalency. Equivalency would mean the two countries followed the same methods and regulations to ensure animal welfare standards were met.

“Who decides when one standard is better than another, or when a standard is weakened. What if there are unintended consequences of being conservative. One trade partner may move forward and the other not. Or one partner is reluctant to improve standards if the other doesn’t,” McAninch said.

Both groups called for more transparency and called for welfare groups to be engaged by the Government when setting animal welfare standards for the deal.

Andrew Hoggard, Federated Farmers national president, said the inclusion of animal welfare was a signal that countries would work to promote improvements in animal welfare standards based on scientific evidence.

“We have similar levels of animal welfare, but we operate differently to achieve similar outcomes,” Hoggard said.

Hoggard said meat exporters in New Zealand were subject to tough audits that forced them to keep high standards.

SUPPLIED Trade Minister Damien O'Connor signed the New Zealand-United Kingdom free trade agreement with UK Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, in London.

There were always outliers among farmers who did not have animal welfare as a priority. Federated Farmers always condemned such behaviour, he said.

Will Halliday, Beef and Lamb New Zealand biosecurity and animal welfare senior adviser, said free trade agreements had evolved over the past few years, with governments considering public concerns that trade deals were facilitating the unsustainable and amoral trade of goods. Now governments looked for opportunities to pre-emptively address these sorts of concerns.

A United Kingdom Department for International Trade spokesman said the standalone chapter on animal welfare and non-regression clauses were groundbreaking.

The deal would for the first time since the 1970s allow the dairy and red meat sectors tariff-free trade to the United Kingdom.

The agreement, which was 1700 pages long, included three pages on animal welfare.