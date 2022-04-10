'My cup was empty': Marlborough farmer's tale of burnout

With drought gripping his family’s high country farm, Hamish Murray​ was too busy looking after everyone else to see burnout creeping up on him.

With his wife, Jess​, and parents, Richard and Sue​, Murray runs Bluff Station, a vast sheep and beef property in the Clarence River Valley.

As well as 5500 merino ewes and 950 angus and hereford breeding cows, the farm is home to 750 beehives and employs a full-time team of seven.

Having grown up on the farm, Murray spent several years elsewhere “learning to do things other than farming” but said he was the happiest out on a horse and shifting stock.

READ MORE:

* What workers really want (and it's not beanbags and beer)

* Worker burnout has tripled during Covid-19 pandemic, and key staff might be hard to replace

* Farmers' stress over cattle disease: 'We hope we will survive this onslaught'



“Coming back to farming was about giving my children the opportunity to grow up the same way I had. Learning to dam a creek, ride a pony, shoot a rabbit, those kinds of things.

SUPPLIED Marlborough sheep and beef farmer Hamish Murray is sharing his story of burnout to help others.

“That’s the main reason we love doing what we do – just being able to have our children as part of our working life.”

But in 2014/2015, the station suffered from one of Marlborough’s toughest droughts, with the region experiencing its driest nine months in 85 years.

In the nine months from July 2014, just 188.4 millimetres of rain was recorded, the lowest on record for the same period since 1930.

The Murrays ended up with stock on 14 different properties in an effort to keep the livestock fed and trying to keep everyone going while the situation worsened eventually pushed Murray to breaking point.

“My cup was empty; I had nothing left to give. When I reached emotional breaking point, it was obvious that to be successful at leading others, I needed to look at myself first,” he said.

“I realised there must be a better way to look after myself and staff we work with, so I began a journey to discover my own values and source of energy, learning to lead myself before I could lead our team.”

Through professional coaching, mentoring and a Nuffield scholarship, Murray picked up valuable “soft skills” which he said were often not a priority on the farm.

SUPPLIED As well as 5500 merino ewes and 950 angus and hereford breeding cows, Bluff Station is home to 750 beehives.

“I worked out what I can control or change, and what I can’t. I learnt how to ask better and more open questions. We created a team, not a hierarchy. Accessing some very practical and powerful resources, improved my wellbeing, grew our staff’s self-awareness, and made our family business a better place to work.”

He also learnt to prioritise making time for himself and now heads off farm to recharge every few weeks.

Murray’s story is being shared as part of an initiative sponsored by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and delivered by the GrowingNZ/Primary Industry Capability Alliance (PICA).

The Great Workplaces project has collated a database of programmes and initiatives to improve employment and workplace practices.

It includes current and planned initiatives in the food and fibre sector, each aimed at improving workplace standards, management practices, and employer training.

MPI workforce manager Beth Davie​ said investing in employment practices and upskilling had many direct benefits for businesses in the primary sector.

“Being a more attractive and rewarding place to work makes it easier to attract and retain talented staff.”